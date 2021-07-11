 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whit Merrifield, Davie County High School alum, to represent Kansas City Royals in All-Star Game
0 Comments
top story

Whit Merrifield, Davie County High School alum, to represent Kansas City Royals in All-Star Game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tigers Royals Baseball

The Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is a 2007 alumnus of Davie County High School.

 Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

Whit Merrifield, who grew up in Advance, is headed back to baseball's All-Star Game on Tuesday night. An update:

Why he was chosen

Selected as a replacement for the Astros' Jose Altuve. Merrifield's superlatives:

 Leads Royals in Wins Above Replacement (2.0 per FanGraphs).

 Leads major leagues with 24 stolen bases.

 Streak of 395 consecutive games played is longest active in MLB

 No. 8 in MLB with with 26 multihit games in 2021.

Other key statistics

Royals Rangers Baseball

The Royals' Whit Merrifield during a game against the Rangers in June.

 .270 batting average

 Eight home runs

 24 runs batted in

 .321 on-base percentage

 .406 slugging percentage

The game

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

8 p.m. Tuesday (WGHP), Coors Field, Denver

About Merrifield

 32 years old

 Graduate of Davie County High School (2007), played at South Carolina

 Game-winning hit against UCLA to give Gamecocks 2010 College World Series championship

 Ninth-round draft pick by Royals, 2010

 Sixth MLB season (.292 career average/.340 on-base/.440 slugging)

 Led American League in hits in 2018 (192), 2019 (206)

 Led American League in stolen bases in 2017 (34), 2018 (45)

The first time

Made the 2019 team as a reserve at second base, went 0-for-2.

What he's saying

 “Nobody really let me get out of the shower. Everybody came in and hugged me, which was a really awkward celebration. But it was how it went down.” – Merrifield on being notified Friday night after a game against the Indians.

 “The fan vote is great, and we appreciate all the support we get from the fans, but nobody knows what this game is like more than the players. And how tough it is. Outside of numbers, what guys are doing and the type of ability that just isn’t reflected solely looking at a box score. And players know that more than anybody. To be voted by the players, it means a ton to me, and it’s something I’m very appreciative of and thankful for.” – Merrifield on player voting.

Sources

Royals.com

Baseball-reference.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News