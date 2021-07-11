Whit Merrifield, Davie County High School alum, to represent Kansas City Royals in All-Star Game

The first time

What he's saying

• “Nobody really let me get out of the shower. Everybody came in and hugged me, which was a really awkward celebration. But it was how it went down.” – Merrifield on being notified Friday night after a game against the Indians.

• “The fan vote is great, and we appreciate all the support we get from the fans, but nobody knows what this game is like more than the players. And how tough it is. Outside of numbers, what guys are doing and the type of ability that just isn’t reflected solely looking at a box score. And players know that more than anybody. To be voted by the players, it means a ton to me, and it’s something I’m very appreciative of and thankful for.” – Merrifield on player voting.