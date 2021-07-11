Whit Merrifield, Davie County High School alum, to represent Kansas City Royals in All-Star Game

Whit Merrifield, who grew up in Advance, is headed back to baseball's All-Star Game on Tuesday night. An update:
Why he was chosen
Selected as a replacement for the Astros' Jose Altuve. Merrifield's superlatives:
• Leads Royals in Wins Above Replacement (2.0 per FanGraphs).
• Leads major leagues with 24 stolen bases.
• Streak of 395 consecutive games played is longest active in MLB
• No. 8 in MLB with with 26 multihit games in 2021.
Other key statistics
• .270 batting average
• Eight home runs
• 24 runs batted in
• .321 on-base percentage
• .406 slugging percentage
The game
8 p.m. Tuesday (WGHP), Coors Field, Denver
About Merrifield
• 32 years old
• Graduate of Davie County High School (2007), played at South Carolina
• Game-winning hit against UCLA to give Gamecocks 2010 College World Series championship
• Ninth-round draft pick by Royals, 2010
• Sixth MLB season (.292 career average/.340 on-base/.440 slugging)
• Led American League in hits in 2018 (192), 2019 (206)
• Led American League in stolen bases in 2017 (34), 2018 (45)
The first time
Made the 2019 team as a reserve at second base, went 0-for-2.
What he's saying
• “Nobody really let me get out of the shower. Everybody came in and hugged me, which was a really awkward celebration. But it was how it went down.” – Merrifield on being notified Friday night after a game against the Indians.
• “The fan vote is great, and we appreciate all the support we get from the fans, but nobody knows what this game is like more than the players. And how tough it is. Outside of numbers, what guys are doing and the type of ability that just isn’t reflected solely looking at a box score. And players know that more than anybody. To be voted by the players, it means a ton to me, and it’s something I’m very appreciative of and thankful for.” – Merrifield on player voting.