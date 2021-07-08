White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez to begin rehab assignment with Winston-Salem Dash

WINSTON-SALEM — Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who finished fourth in the voting for American League rookie of the year, will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment Friday with the Winston-Salem Dash of the High-A East League.

Jiménez has not played in 2021 after tearing his left pectoral muscle leaping over the wall during a Cactus League game at spring training, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He underwent surgery March 30.

"A 20-day clock begins,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said last week regarding the start of a rehab assignment, according to the Sun-Times. “If everything goes smoothly in that time period, you’ll see them back in Chicago.”

The Dash, which will play Hickory at home at 7 p.m. today at Truist Stadium, will host the Crawdads at 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Winston-Salem will go on the road for six games at Bowling Green beginning Tuesday.

Jiménez hit .267 with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs in 2019 and batted .296 in 55 games last season. He played in 29 games for the Dash in 2017, hitting .345 with eight homers and 26 RBIs.

White Sox manager Tony LaRussa expects to use Jiménez as a designated hitter when he returns to Chicago.