White Sox outfielder Luis Robert to begin injury assignment in Winston-Salem this week

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment with the High-A East League's Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday.

Robert has been sidelined since May with a hip strain. Robert, 23, who is hitting .316 in 95-at bats this season, finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020.

The Dash will open a homestand at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Jersey Shore, a Phillies affiliate, and will play home games at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Robert played with the Dash twice on his way to the major leagues. He played in 19 games in Winston-Salem to start the 2019 season and hit eight home runs, stole eight bases and batted .453.

Robert will be the second big-leaguer to spend time here this month. Eloy Jiménez, who has not played for the White Sox this season after rupturing a left pectoral tendon, played for Winston-Salem in two games, going 3-for-7 with a home run and two RBIs. He has played in five games for the Chicago's Class AAA affiliate in Charlotte, going 5-for-20.

Information and tickets: wsdash.com or (336) 714-2287.