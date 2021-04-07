Why wasn’t Tiger Woods cited for speeding after he crashed his SUV going 87 mph?

LOS ANGELES — An investigation into the February crash that seriously injured Tiger Woods found that the golfing great was traveling at almost double the posted speed limit on Hawthorne Boulevard on the Palos Verdes Peninsula near Los Angeles.

But officials said they will not cite Woods with speeding, even though the investigation concluded he was going more than 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Investigators examined the SUV’s advanced data systems to determine Woods reached speeds of up to 87 mph around the time of the crash in Rolling Hills Estates. Authorities said Woods was accelerating down the steep grade on the northbound side, which sometimes catches drivers unaware of their growing momentum. Woods hit the median, then a Rolling Hills sign, and then the west curb before striking a tree 71 feet off the roadway.

When the airbags were triggered, the SUV’s event data recorder captured speeds before and after the initial impact of between from 82.02 mph to 86.99 mph.

James C. Powers, captain of the Lomita sheriff’s station, said data from Woods’ SUV isn’t enough to cite Woods with speeding. He said the act has to be witnessed by a law enforcement officer, which is required for a citation.