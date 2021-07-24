Wild night: Sportsman Division 100 lapper filled with drama, wrecks and a winner in Zack Clifton

Notes: There’s one rain date on the Bowman Gray Stadium schedule and that’s slated for Aug. 28. That date is reserved just in case the Aug. 21 racing is rained out. The Aug. 21 date is the final regular-season date but if that gets rained out the final racing could be made up on Aug. 28. “We have that Aug. 28 date because we like to settle the point titles on the track,” said Loren Pinilis, who handles public relations for the NASCAR-sanctioned series…. This Saturday at the Stadium the Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50 will be the featured race. There will also be two 25-lap Modified races as well as races in Sportsman and Street Stock divisions with just four weeks left of racing this season…. Randy Pettitt, the longtime track announcer, seemingly has all the statistics for every driver at the stadium. He needs all that information throughout the Saturday nights. Pettitt, who grew up in Winston-Salem and has been going to races for years, was asked how many races he’s seen in his life-time. “I’ve been coming here since I was 4-years-old,” he said. “I bet I’ve seen more than 4,000 races at this track…. The Bowman Gray Stadium Ladies Auxiliary gave out two $500 college scholarships during the pre-race activities on Saturday night. The two students who received $500 each toward their college education were Emma Myers, a daughter of driver Jason Myers, who is going to Alabama, and Alexis Penniger, who is going to N.C. State.