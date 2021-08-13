Will PGA Tour golfers ever be allowed to wear shorts during tournament play?

GREENSBORO – Yes, it’s hot at the Wyndham Championship, especially the last two days, but is it hot enough for PGA Tour golfers to wear shorts while they play?
The short and only answer is “no.”
That policy on Tour is non-negotiable. The Tour wants professionalism, and that means long pants, even when the heat index tops 100 degrees.
Ever since Phil Mickelson unveiled his softball-like calves during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017, the debate has continued. The PGA of America gave the OK for shorts during practice rounds at that PGA, and in 2019 the PGA Tour started allowing golfers to wear shorts in non-competitive rounds.
Caddies can wear shorts, but for the golfers themselves, that might never happen.
Chris Kirk, who played in the second round early Friday at steamy Sedgefield Country Club, finished about 11:45 a.m., when it was already 86 degrees.
He said the thought of wearing shorts during competition probably creeps into the minds of many, but he doesn’t see it happening.
“Of course, I didn’t ever think we would ever be able to play in shorts in practice rounds, either,” said Kirk, who played in shorts during the pro-am and practice rounds.
Kirk played late in the day Thursday when, according to PGA Tour meteorologist Stewart Williams, the heat index reached 100 degrees. That projected high was 102 on Friday, Williams said.
“It’s one of the hottest tournaments we’ve had on Tour this year,” said Williams, who lives in High Point and has worked for the Tour for 25 years, "but this is North Carolina in August, so it’s going to be like this.”
Kirk said he’s glad the caddies can wear shorts as they lug bags up and down the hills of the Donald Ross layout. He also pointed out that he’s not sure how much of a difference shorts would actually make for golfers.
“It might be a fraction cooler but not much,” he said.
Johnson Wagner was making the turn after playing nine holes and teed off No. 10 about 4 p.m. He reached into the cooler after he hit his tee shot and grabbed four bottles of water.
Asked whether he’d ever been hotter: “No.”
Will Zalatoris, who teed off late in the day Friday, was asked about wearing shorts during competition when his caddie, Ryan Goble, offered his take.
“He needs to look like a professional,” Goble said, sharing a laugh with Zalatoris.
Zalatoris said his Wale Forest golf coach, Jerry Haas, never allowed the team to wear shorts at a tournament. That tradition goes back to the late Demon Deacons coach Jesse Haddock and has been carried forward for the last 25 years by Haas.
Webb Simpson, who played in pants in tournaments during his All-America career at Wake Forest, was blunt about what he thinks of wearing shorts in a competitive tournament.
“I hope not,” Simpson said. “My playing competitors will be mad at me for saying that, but I hope not. We're professionals, and we need to wear pants.”
Kirk said he doesn’t consider himself a full traditionalist but says wearing pants instead of shorts during tournaments is what you sign up for.
“I don't really have much further explanation, but, yeah, we’re professionals,” Kirk said.
Rory Sabbatini, who was drenched in sweat after his round as he answered questions from journalists, joked that the decision about shorts is above his pay grade.
“I can see both sides of it,” he said. “Yes, it would be beneficial for the players and I can also see from the aspect of professionally looking the part. The PGA Tour has an image, and they're trying to protect that image and the image is to be professional-looking. As much as sports change, golf's still one of the traditional sports that's held to a lot of the old-school beliefs.”
The good news this weekend is the forecast calls for lower humidity and, on Sunday, temperatures in the low 80s. But caddies will still be wearing shorts – because they can.
