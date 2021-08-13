Will PGA Tour golfers ever be allowed to wear shorts during tournament play?

Webb Simpson, who played in pants in tournaments during his All-America career at Wake Forest, was blunt about what he thinks of wearing shorts in a competitive tournament.

“I hope not,” Simpson said. “My playing competitors will be mad at me for saying that, but I hope not. We're professionals, and we need to wear pants.”

Kirk said he doesn’t consider himself a full traditionalist but says wearing pants instead of shorts during tournaments is what you sign up for.

“I don't really have much further explanation, but, yeah, we’re professionals,” Kirk said.

Rory Sabbatini, who was drenched in sweat after his round as he answered questions from journalists, joked that the decision about shorts is above his pay grade.

“I can see both sides of it,” he said. “Yes, it would be beneficial for the players and I can also see from the aspect of professionally looking the part. The PGA Tour has an image, and they're trying to protect that image and the image is to be professional-looking. As much as sports change, golf's still one of the traditional sports that's held to a lot of the old-school beliefs.”

The good news this weekend is the forecast calls for lower humidity and, on Sunday, temperatures in the low 80s. But caddies will still be wearing shorts – because they can.

