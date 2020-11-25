Will there be a hockey season for the Carolina Thunderbirds?

Aleena Felts, a diehard Carolina Thunderbirds fan, summed it up best about the plight of an uncertain season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

“I need hockey, we all need hockey,” she said, “but will there be hockey?”

The Thunderbirds’ fourth season in the league is in limbo because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the announcement that the Mentor Ice Breakers have folded, the league is down to seven teams. With seven teams, it's likely the league will move away from two divisions because of an uneven number of teams. When the league last had this format, the top four teams made the playoffs.

Three of the remaining teams are owned by Barry Soskin, the Thunderbirds' majority owner. Soskin, who lives in the Chicago suburbs, wants to see hockey as bad as everybody else.

“If it was up to me, I’d say, ‘Yes we are going to have a season,’” said Soskin who also has ownership in the Danville (Ill.) Dashers and the Port Huron (Mich.) Prowlers.

Even though Soskin will take a financial hit if fans can’t get into games depending on state’s pandemic guidelines, he wants to see the league play games.