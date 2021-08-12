Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star, playing for FedEx Cup playoffs and Ryder Cup spot

GREENSBORO — The good-natured Will Zalatoris cracked a smile when asked why he continues to be a pledge and not a full-time member of the PGA Tour.
Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star who is having his breakout season as a special temporary Tour member, has taken it all in stride as he arrived at the Wyndham Championship this week. He will likely miss the FedEx Cup playoffs next week despite ranking No. 26 in the points unless wins in Greensboro.
The short version is Zalatoris would have earned his way onto the PGA Tour from his outstanding play on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, but the PGA Tour did not welcome any Korn Ferry plays because of COVID-19 and the shortened seasons. This allowed the golfers on the PGA Tour to keep their statuses for 2021.
Still, Zalatoris finished second at the Masters to jump-start his season, has eight top-10 finishes and has made more than $3.4 million in his "rookie" season.
“It’s a little weird,” Zalatoris said after shooting a 2-under 68 Thursday. “The joke that I said is finishing second means as much as missing a cut. I’ll either be on my way to New Jersey (for the FedEx Cup playoffs) or I'll be heading to Europe.”
Playing on the European Tour if he doesn’t win Sunday could help him get the attention of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker. Zalatoris is No. 20 in points.
Webb Simpson, a fellow Wake Forest graduate who is also making a bid to play on the Ryder Cup team, said he wouldn’t mind seeing the PGA Tour adjust its rules.
“We all feel that he should be able to go to the playoffs,” Simpson said. “Even if he's ahead of me in the FedExCup playoffs, he deserves to be in the playoffs. It’s nothing that the Tour has done wrong, but I just think it's a rule that really needs to be looked at and revised.”
Zalatoris, 24, is engaged to Caitlin Sellers, also a Wake Forest graduate. Sellers; Zalatoris’ mother, Cathie; and his father, Rich, were part of a large gallery following him Thursday morning.
Since hitting the Triad, Zalatoris and Sellers have hit all their favorite restaurants near Wake Forest and walked around campus. Zalatoris also stopped by the Arnold Palmer Golf Center on campus to visit with Coach Jerry Haas.
Zalatoris had down time last month because of a slight back injury he suffered on a swing out of the rough at the Open Championship. He missed a few weeks but was back last week in Memphis, where he tied for eighth.
Zalatoris admits he gets asked often about his status as a special temporary member.
His standard answer is pretty simple: “I'm a Korn Ferry Tour member.”
