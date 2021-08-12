Will Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star, playing for FedEx Cup playoffs and Ryder Cup spot

GREENSBORO — The good-natured Will Zalatoris cracked a smile when asked why he continues to be a pledge and not a full-time member of the PGA Tour.

Zalatoris, a former Wake Forest star who is having his breakout season as a special temporary Tour member, has taken it all in stride as he arrived at the Wyndham Championship this week. He will likely miss the FedEx Cup playoffs next week despite ranking No. 26 in the points unless wins in Greensboro.

The short version is Zalatoris would have earned his way onto the PGA Tour from his outstanding play on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, but the PGA Tour did not welcome any Korn Ferry plays because of COVID-19 and the shortened seasons. This allowed the golfers on the PGA Tour to keep their statuses for 2021.

Still, Zalatoris finished second at the Masters to jump-start his season, has eight top-10 finishes and has made more than $3.4 million in his "rookie" season.

“It’s a little weird,” Zalatoris said after shooting a 2-under 68 Thursday. “The joke that I said is finishing second means as much as missing a cut. I’ll either be on my way to New Jersey (for the FedEx Cup playoffs) or I'll be heading to Europe.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}