Will Zalatoris, former Wake Forest star, is a hit as a Masters rookie as runner-up finish caps an outstanding week

AUGUSTA, Ga. – "Willy Z" is no longer a secret in professional golf.

At Wake Forest, teammates and friends called Will Zalatoris by that nickname, but the world found out a lot more about him at the 85th Masters: He can play – and play at a high level.

Zalatoris, 24, became a rookie sensation thanks to his all-around game that not a lot of people had seen. Seventeen months ago, he didn’t have a place to play and was struggling to figure out his next move.

Two years ago this week, he was ranked No. 1,514 in the world. He was No. 46 going into Augusta, and his runner-up finish has propelled him to No. 27 with the end of The Masters.

He hung around long enough Sunday to challenge Hideki Matsuyama by shooting a hard-earned 70 to finish one shot behind at 9 under par. Matsuyama started the day four shots up and did just enough to shoot a 73 to win his first major championship.

“I guess it says something that I’m disappointed I didn’t win in just my third major,” Zalatoris said about his hidden competitive drive.