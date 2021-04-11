Will Zalatoris, former Wake Forest star, is a hit as a Masters rookie as runner-up finish caps an outstanding week

AUGUSTA, Ga. – "Willy Z" is no longer a secret in professional golf.
At Wake Forest, teammates and friends called Will Zalatoris by that nickname, but the world found out a lot more about him at the 85th Masters: He can play – and play at a high level.
Zalatoris, 24, became a rookie sensation thanks to his all-around game that not a lot of people had seen. Seventeen months ago, he didn’t have a place to play and was struggling to figure out his next move.
Two years ago this week, he was ranked No. 1,514 in the world. He was No. 46 going into Augusta, and his runner-up finish has propelled him to No. 27 with the end of The Masters.
He hung around long enough Sunday to challenge Hideki Matsuyama by shooting a hard-earned 70 to finish one shot behind at 9 under par. Matsuyama started the day four shots up and did just enough to shoot a 73 to win his first major championship.
“I guess it says something that I’m disappointed I didn’t win in just my third major,” Zalatoris said about his hidden competitive drive.
His attitude toward his first Masters was refreshing because he didn’t back away from the challenge, but at the same time didn’t sound too cocky. He joked that he told his family he’s just stupid enough to think he can win the tournament.
He nearly pulled it off, trying to become the first golfer since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win in his first appearance.
Zalatoris embraced his time in the limelight and enjoyed having his family around with his mother, Cathie, and father, Rich, along with his girlfriend, Caitlin Sellers, a 2018 Wake Forest graduate. Also attending to Zalatoris during the week was his agent, Wake Forest graduate Allen Hobbs, and his coaches, Josh Gregory and Troy Denton.
Even though Sunday was a long day, Zalatoris was up pretty early to cook breakfast for his mother.
“He cooked scrambled eggs,” Cathie said proudly.
When Zalatoris was finished with his round, tournament officials ushered him away as the leader in the clubhouse. Matsuyama had a two-stroke lead with two holes to go and won by one shot after he bogeyed 18.
“Will is living his dream,” Cathie said, summing up the week.
Zalatoris stayed loose by not making a big deal out of playing in the Masters for the first time. He has watched the tournament for so long he was never caught off guard with any of his decisions.
“I've been dreaming about it for 20 years,” he said. “I thought I did a really good job this week of just enjoying the moment, but not letting it get to me. I kind of let everything soak in Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and then back to work on Thursday.”
Jordan Spieth, whom Zalatoris has known since their junior golf days in Dallas, said he wasn’t surprised at how good Zalatoris is becoming.
“We could all see what he could do, and we’ve seen it for years,” Spieth said.
Webb Simpson, another former Wake Forest star who won the 2012 U.S. Open, marveled at how well Zalatoris handled himself.
“He's been playing phenomenal golf,” Simpson said. “I think I read he didn't have any status anywhere a year and a half ago, and he's trying to win the Masters.… I've heard he's been a great player for a long time. Not a big surprise to me.”
Broadcaster Lanny Wadkins, a former Wake Forest star who is in the World Golf Hall of Fame, helped direct Zalatoris to the university. Wadkins' two sons, Travis and Tucker, grew up playing golf with Zalatoris. Travis also played with Zalatoris on a powerful high school team in the Dallas area.
During one of his many interviews this week, Zalatoris thanked Lanny Wadkins for advice years ago. When Zalatoris was 14, he remembered Wadkins talking about the wind on the difficult par-3 12th hole.
“I just think Will’s always been competitive from such a young age and he’s never been afraid to win, and you saw that in junior golf, in college golf, and now early in his pro career,” Wadkins said. “Obviously he’s now on the biggest stage there is, but it doesn’t bother him. He’s been tremendous this week and that’s a testament to what he’s done at a young age.”
Zalatoris, the 2017 ACC player of the year at Wake Forest, won three times but left school early to turn pro in January of his senior year in 2018.
Demon Deacons coach Jerry Haas said there had been doubt in Zalatoris’ mind about becoming a pro golfer early in his Wake Forest career.
“We’ve all been there where we are going to quit the game and do something else but he worked his way through it,” Haas said. “Once he tasted that success again he just kept getting better and really hasn’t stopped.”
Zalatoris was around the leaderboard all week, and the limited capacity who did attend at Augusta National gave him the star treatment on the 18th hole Sunday. He and his playing partner, Corey Conners, earned three standing ovations.
A standing ovation was a first for Zalatoris.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I just took as many mental images in my mind, because I've watched this tournament for as long as I can remember, and the fact that I was a part of it is pretty special, and the fact that I contended is even cooler.”
336-727-4081