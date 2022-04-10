Will Zalatoris has another high finish at the Masters after a final-round 67

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Will Zalatoris is getting closer and closer to cracking the code at the Masters.

Zalatoris, 25, finished in the top 10 for the second straight year at Augusta National Golf Club that should give him plenty of confidence the next time spring rolls around. On Sunday in the final round he fired a 5 under 67 with a late back nine flurry that was outstanding.

The former Wake Forest All-America is in his second full season on the PGA Tour. He keeps knocking on the door for that elusive first victory, and another good showing at the Masters should help.

“Today honestly wasn't my best ball-striking day, but my short game saved me around the greens,” said Zalatoris who finished tied for sixth at 3 under a year after finishing as the runner-up. “Like I said, that's a massive confidence boost for me. Any time you're making - I think I was maybe four out of five or something like that out of the bunkers today - I'm pretty pleased with the result.”

After Zalatoris got up and down from a bunker on 18 to save par and his 67, Nick Faldo gushed on the CBS broadcast. “He will be seeing green one of these days,” Faldo said about the chances of Zalatoris winning a green jacket.

Zalatoris finished behind one of his good friends on tour in Scottie Scheffler, another 25-year-old who lives in the Dallas area. The two grew up together playing junior golf and Zalatoris says he’s known Scheffler since they were 9 years old.

Jordan Spieth, another Dallas resident who won the Masters in 2015, is also part of the PGA Tour that comes from the same area.

Scheffler, who has now won four tournaments in his last eight starts and is the top-ranked golfer in the world, has continued to improve since his junior golf days, according to Zalatoris.

“The part that's so funny is that you think No. 1 in the world, just because we've always grown up you think of Tiger because Tiger was No. 1 in the world for all those years and the cold-blooded killer,” Zalatoris said. “Scottie is a guy where he will go home and will go barbecue for a few days and not touch his clubs. He is one of the guys.”

Zalatoris also says that the competitive nature of all of the Dallas-area golfers means they are all trying to beat each other, even if they are just playing for a few dollars during off weeks.

“It's historic,” Zalatoris said about Scheffler's win. “He is playing the best golf in the world, and this is very reminiscent of Jordan in 2015. Any time he tees it up, he has a chance to win. There are no weaknesses in his game.”

Zalatoris said one of the improvements he needs to make is his wedge game, something he’s been working on for awhile.

“My wedge play was honestly deplorable, to put it mildly,” he said. “It's something that I've been trying to improve on over the past year, and I've been seeing some results, but this week not so much.”

He changed putters recently, and said that part of his game has improved.

“I think the new putter is a good change. It's not a big change at all,” Zalatoris said. “It's just a small change, but I know what I need to do. The first win is coming soon. Even though I haven't won in two years out here, I'm progressing at a very nice level, and I just have to wait my turn.”

