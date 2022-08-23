Will Zalatoris to miss Tour Championship, Presidents Cup

Will Zalatoris, the former Wake Forest golf star who has enjoyed a breakout first full season on the PGA Tour, will miss the season-ending Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup in Charlotte because of two herniated discs in his back.

Zalatoris withdrew from the BMW Championship, the second playoff tournament, during the third round. He trailed by four shots at the time.

"After Will’s withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs," his agent, Allen Hobbs, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship. He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain Love and represent the United States. ... He is fully focused on getting healthy and back onto the course as soon as he is able."

Zalatoris is No. 3 in FedEx Cup points. If all 29 players finish the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Zalatoris would finish at No. 30 in points and earn $500,000 in FedEx Cup bonus money.

Zalatoris won the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship in Memphis, his first PGA Tour victory.

He tied for 21st at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro. Besides his St. Jude win, he has nine other top-10 finishes.

Zalatoris, who is No. 9 in the world golf rankings, tied for sixth at The Masters and lost in a playoff to Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship in 2022.

The Presidents Cup is Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.