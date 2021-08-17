Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, music festival return in September

WINSTON-SALEM — The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic will return to downtown on Sept. 24-26.

Friday's lineup will feature the 2021 USA CRITS Series Finals along with showcase races as part of the International Crit Challenge. Saturday and Sunday will showcase the International Crit Challenge, amateur racing, a bike share criterium on Saturday and a veteran’s ride Sunday.

Winston-Salem will be the host for the USA CRITS Finals for the first time. Twenty-four USA CRITS D1 teams will battle across the United States all season, with the winner of the Series’ team and jersey competitions determined in Winston-Salem on Sept. 24.

The International Crit Challenge invites teams from around the world to visit Winston-Salem to take on USA CRITS D1 teams in a two-day competition for the ICC Championship belt. Teams from England, Canada, Italy, Mexico and Belize will compete.

All three days will be streamed live on USACRITS.TV, and all events will be held in and around Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter.