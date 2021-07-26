 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers gear up for another series
Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers gear up for another series

Dash rainout

Winston-Salem Dash pitching coach Danny Farquhar watches as the ground crew tries to take care of the field after a downpour, Friday, July 9, 2021. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

A preview of the Winston-Salem Dash’s homestand beginning Tuesday:

Opponent

Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates)

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Thursday

6:30 p.m. Friday

6:30 p.m. Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Where

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Tickets

$8 lawn, $11 outfield and $15 baselines in advance; available at wsdash.com

Notable

The Winston-Salem Dash are currently last in the High-A East League’s South Division at 29-43. The Greensboro Grasshoppers are second (44-28).

