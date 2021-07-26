Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers gear up for another series

Journal staff
A preview of the Winston-Salem Dash’s homestand beginning Tuesday:
Opponent
Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates)
Schedule
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Thursday
6:30 p.m. Friday
6:30 p.m. Saturday
2 p.m. Sunday
Where
Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem
Tickets
$8 lawn, $11 outfield and $15 baselines in advance; available at wsdash.com
Notable
The Winston-Salem Dash are currently last in the High-A East League’s South Division at 29-43. The Greensboro Grasshoppers are second (44-28).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!