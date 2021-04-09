Winston-Salem Dash baseball tickets to go on sale

WINSTON-SALEM – Individual tickets for Winston-Salem Dash baseball games will go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Dash, a High-A East team in the Chicago White Sox organization, will open its season at home at 7 p.m. May 4 at Truist Stadium against Rome, an Atlanta Braves team.

Attendance is currently limited to 50 percent in outdoor venues by an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper. Dash officials have worked with Major League Baseball and Wake Forest Baptist Health to institute safety protocols for fans.

All series will be six games in the Dash's first season in a 12-team league that is a result of a restructuring of minor-league baseball.

Winston-Salem led all 30 High-A teams in attendance in 2019 and has entertained 2,978,563 fans during 10 seasons at Truist Stadium. The Dash will welcome its 3 millionth fan in 2021.

Information: wsdash or (336) 714-2287.