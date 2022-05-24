Winston-Salem Dash, High Point Rockers are on the road this week

The Triad’s three professional baseball teams are playing all of their games away from home this week. An update:

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

At Hickory (Rangers)

Schedule

5 p.m. Tuesday (DH)

6 p.m. Wednesday

11 a.m. Thursday

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday

3 p.m. Sunday

Record

19-19, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green (Rays), 23-15, leads

Notable

The Dash split a six-game series with Asheville, winning 11-10 in 10 innings Sunday. The Dash trailed 8-2 in the eighth inning and 10-8 in the 10th inning, but Oscar Colas’ game-winning hit salvaged the split for Winston-Salem.

The Dash last week picked up LHP Luis Moncada, 2B Alsander Womack and RHP Everhett Hazelwood from Kannapolis.

The Dash’s next home series will be against Greenville (Red Sox), beginning at 7 p.m. May 31.

Information

High Point Rockers

Opponents

At Charleston (Tuesday-Thursday), at Staten Island (Friday-Sunday)

Record

20-8, first place in South Division of Atlantic League; Gastonia (19-8) trails

Notable

The Rockers had a strong week, winning five of six games including five straight to end the week.

The Rockers, who won five of six last week, swept three games from Staten Island, all in the last at-bat.

The Rockers’ next home game is Tuesday, May 31 as they start a six-game homestand with the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Information

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

At Asheville (Astros)

Schedule

6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

6:05 p.m. Saturday

1:05 p.m. Sunday

Record

17-21, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 26-11, leads

Notable

Matt Gorski’s third home run Sunday, in the bottom of the ninth inning, was the game-winner in a 4-3 victory over Bowling Green and gave him eight homers during the six-game series against the Rays affiliate.

Gorski is 11-for-28 (.393) with nine home runs and 12 RBIs in his last seven games, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com.

Gorski ranks first in home runs (17), extra-base hits (22), RBIs (37), runs scored (34), slugging percentage (.754), OPS (1.131) and games played (37).

The Grasshoppers split the six-game series.

Greensboro will return home to host a six-game against against Wilmington (Nationals) beginning May 31.

Information