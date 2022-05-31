Winston-Salem Dash, High Point Rockers at home this week

The Triad’s three pro baseball teams all have home series this week. A guide:
Winston-Salem Dash
Opponent
Greenville (Red Sox)
Stadium
Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem
Schedule
7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
6 p.m. Saturday
1 p.m. Sunday
Record
21-24, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green (Rays), 27-17, leads
Notable
The homestand is the first of two in a row. Greensboro (Pirates) will visit June 7-12.
Lost five of seven at Hickory (Rangers), including the games Saturday and Sunday.
People are also reading…
LHP Fraser Ellard was promoted to Class AA Birmingham last week, and RHP Zach Cable has been sent to Low-A Kannapolis. The Dash has added LHP Garrett Schoenle, C Ivan Gonzalez and C Keegan Fish from Kannapolis.
Tickets (advance)
$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales
Parking
$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app
Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game
Information
WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287
High Point Rockers
Charleston (Tuesday-Thursday), Gastonia (Friday-Sunday)
Stadium
Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point
Schedule
6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
4:05 p.m. Sunday
Record
25-8, first place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 23-10, trails
Notable
The Rockers have won 10 games in a row, a franchise record, after a doubleheader sweep of Staten Island.
Charleston has won its last two games, and Gastonia has won three straight.
The Rockers lead the league with a .270 batting average through Sunday’s games. They’re third in home runs (34) and runs (184).
High Point is also first in team ERA (2.72), with just 87 earned runs allowed (20 fewer than any other team).
The Rockers’ next home games will be a three-game series against Long Island June 14-16.
Tickets>$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online
Information
HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Opponent
Wilmington (Nationals)
Stadium
First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Schedule
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Noon Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
2 p.m. Sunday
Record
20-24; tied with Hudson Valley (Yankees) for third place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 31-12, leads
Notable
Matt Gorski was assigned to Class AA Altoona last week. Gorski hit .294 with 17 home runs and 37 RBIs in 37 games with Greensboro. SS Claudio Finol also moved up to Altoona. The Curve has sent OF Fabricio Macias to Greensboro on a rehab assignment.
The Grasshoppers will play at Winston-Salem (White Sox) June 7-12 and their next homestand will be against Hudson Valley (Yankees) June 14-19.
The Hoppers split six games last week at Asheville (Astros).
Tickets
$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person
Information
GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255
More baseball HiToms
Coastal Plain League, college players
Stadium
Home games at Finch Field, Thomasville
Schedule
Wednesday: At Asheboro, 7
Thursday: At Martinsville, 7
Friday: Peninsula, 6:30
Saturday: Holly Springs, 6
Sunday: Wilson (DH), 4
Information
HiToms.com, 336-472-8667, info@hitoms.com
Carolina Disco Turkeys
All-American Amateur Baseball Association, college players
Saturday: Owls (Forbush HS, East Bend), 6:30
Sunday: Cardinals (Forbush HS, East Bend), 1
Information