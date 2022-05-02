Winston-Salem Dash, High Point Rockers at home this week

Baseball fans, this is your week. The Winston-Salem Dash, Greensboro Grasshoppers and High Point Rockers will all play games in the Triad. A preview:
Winston-Salem Dash
Opponent
Hickory (Rangers)
Schedule
7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
6 p.m. Saturday
1 p.m. Sunday
Stadium
Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem
Tickets (advance)
$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales
Parking
$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app
Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game
Information
WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287
High Point Rockers
Opponent
Long Island
Schedule
6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
Stadium
Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point
Notable
• The Rockers went 5-1 during the past week, sweeping a three-game series from Lancaster and taking two of three from Charleston. The Rockers are 7-3 and in second place in the Atlantic League South Division, trailing only the Gastonia Honey Hunters.
• The Rockers continue a 13-game homestand with Long Island, then travel to York for their first road trip Friday-Sunday.
• Former MLB pitcher Brady Lail is 1-1 with a 0.69 ERA, the second-best ERA in the league, for the Rockers.
• OF Quincy Latimore and 1B-3B Zander Wiel are tied for third in the Atlantic League with four home runs apiece. Latimore hit two Saturday against Charleston while Wiel hit a pair vs. the Dirty Birds on Sunday.
• Ben Aklinski, who has started both in the infield and outfield, is third in the Atlantic League with a .393 batting average and third in on-base percentage at .553.
Tickets
$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online
Information
HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Opponent
Asheville (Astros)
When
11 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday
2 p.m. Sunday
Where
First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Notable
• The Hoppers, on Mother's Day on Sunday, are hosting an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, including eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, fruit, hot dogs, cookies sweet tea and lemonade for $30 per person, which includes a party deck game ticket. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Friday.
• Tickets are not available to the public for Tuesday's game, which is for school students only.
Tickets
$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person
Information
GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255