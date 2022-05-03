Winston-Salem Dash pitchers on display during homestand

WINSTON-SALEM – The Winston-Salem Dash has a lineup of pitching prospects.

Their grooming with the Dash is coming as starters early in the South Atlantic League season.

Matt Thompson, Andrew Dalquist and Sean Burke provide a formidable trio of right-handers. The group will be on display during this week’s homestand against the Hickory Crawdads.

Thompson is the No. 10-rated prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization, followed by Dalquist and Burke holding those next two spots.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on people,” Dash manager Lorenzo Bundy said. “You get them out there on the bump every fifth day and you see what you got.”

These pitchers will stay around a five-inning, 85-pitch limit for a few weeks, Bundy said.

The most eye-catching so far is Burke, who stands 6 feet 6 and has been dubbed by Bundy “as our top guy right now” based on performance across the first few weeks.

Thompson, at 6-3, and Dalquist, at 6-1, can be imposing on the mound as well. They were drafted in the second and third rounds, respectively, in 2019 out of high school. Burke pitched for Maryland and was a third-rounder last year.

For the Hickory series, it likely lines up with Thompson on Tuesday (and Sunday), Dalquist on Thursday and Burke on Saturday.

While Burke has struck out more than one batter an inning (27 in 23 innings), the most encouraging part could be a season-low one walk issued Sunday at Asheville. He’s second in the league in strikeouts.

“We’re definitely looking at Burky as a starter,” Bundy said. “He has been very competitive. … Will he be here the whole time? That will probably be up to Burky. Once he shows he can dominate this league, I think there comes another challenge that needs to be met.”

Burke has relied heavily on fastballs, so working in other pitches is something to emphasize.

“Changeup is starting to come,” Bundy said.

It’s time for steady work for Thompson and Dalquist, both 21-year-olds. They were regulars in the Kannapolis rotation last year but averaged less than four innings per start in what amounted to their first full go-around in pro ball because the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season for minor leaguers.

“Those two guys are a couple of guys we’re definitely depending on,” Bundy said. “The organization is looking to get those guys quality work.”

Thompson, who has issued just one walk in his last 10 innings, already has had to learn to adjust. He was the Dash’s first pitcher to work when the new clock rules were enforced.

“I think he had a rough time with it,” Bundy said. “The game sped up on him a little bit.”

Dalquist has dealt with extremes early this season, dinged by home runs. He throws sliders and curveballs.

“The majority of his home runs have come on the slider,” Bundy said. “It’s a matter of him locating it better and getting it down. That’s going to be a decision that the organization makes. If we can get him to master it, I think we’re going to be OK. Some days you’re not going to have all three of your pitches.”

Dalquist’s 12 walks and 12 strikeouts haven’t been an ideal ratio.

“It’s easy to pitch when you have everything working for you,” Bundy said. “Now you have to learn how to pitch when you don’t have those things working for you.”

The top two-ranked prospects on the Winston-Salem roster are a pair of Cubans – outfielder Oscar Colas and third baseman Bryan Ramos. Dash hitters hold a league-best .286 batting average, led by Ramos’ league-leading .387 mark.