Winston-Salem Dash preview: Season opens Tuesday night
Winston-Salem Dash preview: Season opens Tuesday night

wsj_0705_DASH (copy) (copy)

The Winston-Salem Dash will host a home game at Truist Stadium for the first time since Aug. 29, 2019.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

A preview of the Winston-Salem Dash, who will open their minor-league baseball season on Tuesday night, playing their first home game since Aug. 29, 2019.

Season opener

When

7 p.m. Tuesday (gates open 6:15 p.m.)

Opponent

Rome (Braves)

Where

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Tickets

$9-15; available at wsdash.com

New in 2021

League

High-A East

Members

North Division: Aberdeen, Md. (Orioles); Brooklyn (Mets); Hudson Valley, N.Y. (Yankees); Jersey Shore, N.J. (Phillies); Wilmington, Del. (Nationals).

South Division: Asheville (Astros); Bowling Green, Ky. (Rays); Greensboro (Pirates); Greenville, S.C. (Red Sox); Hickory (Rangers); Rome, Ga. (Braves); Winston-Salem (White Sox).

Scheduling

 All series are six games, and Mondays are off days. The Dash's first series is at home, meaning games May 4-9, then the Dash will play two straight road series and return for a home game April 25 against Hickory.

 Winston-Salem's final regular-season home game will on Sept. 19. The Dash's final two series will be at home, against Bowling Green (Sept. 7-12) and Asheville (Sept. 14-19).

A Triad rival

Greensboro will be in the league with Winston-Salem for the first time since the cities were in the Carolina League in 1968, and they'll meet 24 times. Their series: In Winston-Salem, June 15-20, Aug. 10-15; in Greensboro, June 1-6, July 27-Aug. 1.

About COVID-19

North Carolina is permitting 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues, although Gov. Roy Cooper could further loosen restrictions June 1. But Major League Baseball rules will determine a number of protocols that will affect spectators:

 Fans are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking, per Major League Baseball rules.

 Social distancing of 6 feet is required.

 Fans will not permitted to watch batting practice; players will not be allowed to sign autographs.

 No between-innings promotions will take place on the field, no ceremonial first pitches are permitted, and national anthems will be recorded.

