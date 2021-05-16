Winston-Salem Dash report

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team's High-A East League game against Hickory (Rangers) on Sunday.
Score
Dash 2
Hickory 1
Why the Dash won
Tyler Osik's two-run double in the fourth inning, one of only three hits for the White Sox affiliate, provided the winning offense. The Dash bullpen held Hickory scoreless with only three hits over the final 4⅓ innings.
Stars
Dash
C Tyler Osik: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
LHP Taylor Varnell (W, 1-0): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2K.
RHP Vicenzo Aiello (S, 1): 1.0 IP, H, BB, K.
Hickory
Staff: Starter Ronny Henriquez and relievers Tyler Thomas, Nick Snyder and Sean Chandler, besides limiting the Dash to three hits, struck out 10 against three walks.