Winston-Salem Dash report
Winston-Salem Dash report

A recap of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team's High-A East League game against Hickory (Rangers) on Sunday.

Score

Dash 2

Hickory 1

Why the Dash won

Tyler Osik's two-run double in the fourth inning, one of only three hits for the White Sox affiliate, provided the winning offense. The Dash bullpen held Hickory scoreless with only three hits over the final 4⅓ innings.

Stars

Dash

C Tyler Osik: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI.

LHP Taylor Varnell (W, 1-0): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2K.

RHP Vicenzo Aiello (S, 1): 1.0 IP, H, BB, K.

Hickory

Staff: Starter Ronny Henriquez and relievers Tyler Thomas, Nick Snyder and Sean Chandler, besides limiting the Dash to three hits, struck out 10 against three walks.

Statistics

Click here to see full statistics from MiLB.com.

Records

Hickory: 4-8.

Dash: 7-5; two games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in South Division.

Up next for Dash

Off Monday. At Jersey Shore, Tuesday-Sunday. Returns home to play Hickory in Truist Stadium, with all seats available for sale, May 25-30.

