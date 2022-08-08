 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem Dash to host Bowling Green in six-game series at Truist Stadium

A preview of baseball in the Triad this week:

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

Bowling Green (Rays)

Stadium

Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

Schedule

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

6 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. Sunday

Record

16-20, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Rome (Braves), 25-11, leads

Notable

  • Dash SS Colson Montgomery, the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox organization, is hitting .267 in 29 games in Winston-Salem. Montgomery has been with the team since June 24.
  • RHP Norge Vera, the No. 5 prospect, was promoted Aug. 2 from Kannapolis.
  • The Dash split a six-game series with Brooklyn (Mets) last week.
  • Bowling Green (22-13), which has none of the Rays' top 10 prospects on its roster, is in second place in the South Division.

Tickets (advance)

$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales

Parking

$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app

Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game

Information

WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287

High Point Rockers

Opponents

At Southern Maryland (Tuesday-Thursday)

Gastonia (Friday-Sunday)

Stadium

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Home schedule

6:35 p.m. Friday-Saturday

4:05 p.m. Sunday

Record

11-19, fifth place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 23-7, leads

Notable

  • The Rockers will also host Gastonia Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 13-15 and will visit the Honey Hunters Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
  • Gastonia, the South Division's first-half champion, also leads in the second half. If the Rockers (11-19) cannot win the second half, they will remain in the race for the wild-card berth. If either team repeats as first and second half champion of their division, the team with the best overall (season-long) record will earn a spot in the playoffs.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Jersey Shore (Phillies)

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Noon Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Record

17-18, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Brooklyn (Mets), 21-15, leads

Notable

  • After this home series, the Grasshoppers will go on the road for back-to-back visits to Rome (Braves) and Greenville (Red Sox). The Grasshoppers will be home for the final time this season to play Winston-Salem (White Sox) Aug. 30-Sept. 4.
  • The Grasshoppers lost four of six in their visit to Bowling Green (Rays).
  • C Endy Rodriguez, the Pirates' No. 5 prospect, leads the current roster with a .302 batting average. He has hit 16 home runs and driven in 55 runs.
  • Jersey Shore is 12-14 in the second half.
  • Jersey Shore RHP Mick Abel, the Phillies' No. 2 prospect, pitched six shutout innings and allowed just three hits in the BlueClaws' 8-2 win over Hudson Valley (Yankees) on Saturday. The organization's No. 1, RHP Andrew Painter, followed in the seven-inning doubleheader nightcap with a two-hit shutout, striking out 11.

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255

