Winston-Salem Dash to host Greensboro Grasshoppers beginning Tuesday night

The Hoppers split six games with Hickory (Rangers) in their most recent series. But among the victories was one of the franchise’s most improbable. On Friday night, the Hoppers won 15-14 in 12 innings on a two-out, two-strike grand slam by Will Matthiessen, a first baseman who did not play in the first 11 innings and pitched for Greensboro and allowed six runs in the top of the 12th. The teams were tied 3-3 after nine innings before combining for 23 runs in the three extra innings.