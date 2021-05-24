Winston-Salem Dash to host Hickory for six games beginning Tuesday

A preview of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team's homestand:

What

Hickory (Rangers) at Dash

When

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Records

Hickory: 7-11

Dash: 9-9; three games behind Bowling Green (Rays)

Notable

• The Dash lost four of six games at Jersey Shore (Phillies).

• 3B Luis Curbelo leads the Dash with a .276 average, six home runs (five in his first eight games) and 16 RBIs.

• RF Alex Destino is No. 2 on the Dash with 15 RBIs.

• RHP Jason Bilous (1-1) leads the staff with a 2.45 ERA and has struck out 26 batters and walked just two in 14.2 innings.