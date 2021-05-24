Winston-Salem Dash to host Hickory for six games beginning Tuesday

A preview of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team's homestand:
What
Hickory (Rangers) at Dash
When
7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where
Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem
Records
Hickory: 7-11
Dash: 9-9; three games behind Bowling Green (Rays)
Notable
• The Dash lost four of six games at Jersey Shore (Phillies).
• 3B Luis Curbelo leads the Dash with a .276 average, six home runs (five in his first eight games) and 16 RBIs.
• RF Alex Destino is No. 2 on the Dash with 15 RBIs.
• RHP Jason Bilous (1-1) leads the staff with a 2.45 ERA and has struck out 26 batters and walked just two in 14.2 innings.
• The Dash is hitting .206, No. 10 in the 12-team High-A East League, and Hickory is hitting .176 (No. 12). Hickory's 3.64 team ERA is No. 10.
• Rangers 2B Justin Foscue is the franchise's No. 5 prospect, according to MLBPipeline.com, and is fourth on the team with a .182 average (two HRs, six RBIs).