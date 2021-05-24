 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem Dash to host Hickory for six games beginning Tuesday
A preview of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team's homestand:

What

Hickory (Rangers) at Dash

When

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Records

Hickory: 7-11

Dash: 9-9; three games behind Bowling Green (Rays)

Notable

The Dash lost four of six games at Jersey Shore (Phillies).

 3B Luis Curbelo leads the Dash with a .276 average, six home runs (five in his first eight games) and 16 RBIs.

 RF Alex Destino is No. 2 on the Dash with 15 RBIs.

 RHP Jason Bilous (1-1) leads the staff with a 2.45 ERA and has struck out 26 batters and walked just two in 14.2 innings.

 The Dash is hitting .206, No. 10 in the 12-team High-A East League, and Hickory is hitting .176 (No. 12). Hickory's 3.64 team ERA is No. 10.

 Rangers 2B Justin Foscue is the franchise's No. 5 prospect, according to MLBPipeline.com, and is fourth on the team with a .182 average (two HRs, six RBIs).

Tickets and information

wsdash.com

