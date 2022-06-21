Winston-Salem Dash to host Yankees' Hudson Valley team at Truist Stadium starting Tuesday night

The Winston-Salem Dash, a Chicago White Sox affiliate, will host the New York Yankees’ High-A South Atlantic League team starting Tuesday night. A preview of baseball in the Triad this week:

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

Hudson Valley (Yankees)

Stadium

Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

Schedule

7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

6 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. Sunday

Record

32-31, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green, 38-24, leads

Notable

The Dash will return home for a game on the Fourth of July, a Monday and a normal off day, against Wilmington (Nationals) at 6:30 p.m. That series will resume July 6 and continue through July 10.

DH Tyler Osik (.327) and LF Duke Ellis (.306) are the Dash players hitting better than .300. RF Luis Mieses leads the team with 41 RBIs, and 3B Bryan Ramos ranks first with 11 home runs.

Tickets (advance)

$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales

Parking

$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app

Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game

Information

High Point Rockers

Opponents

At Long Island (Tuesday-Thursday)

Lexington (Friday-Sunday)

Stadium

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Schedule

6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

4:05 p.m. Sunday

Record

30-23, second place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 36-16, leads

Notable

After the weekend series, the Rockers will have home games against Southern Maryland July 1-3 and Gastonia July 6-7.

Charleston’s 12-11 victory in 10 innings over the Rockers on Sunday was the Dirty Birds’ third of the weekend in the last at-bat.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Asheville (Astros)

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Noon Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Record

26-36, fifth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 43-20, leads

Notable

The Grasshoppers will return home for a game on the Fourth of July, a Monday and a normal off day, against Greenville (Red Sox) at 6:30 p.m. That series will resume July 6 and continue through July 10.

The Grasshoppers lost four of six against Hudson Valley (Yankees) last week, although they swept a Saturday doubleheader with shutouts.

DH Jacob Gonzalez has hits in 25 of 31 games since a promotion from Bradenton on July 10, with 11 multi-hit games, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com. Gonzalez is 39-for-119 (.328) with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 RBIs.

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

More Triad baseball

HiToms

Finch Field, Thomasville

Tuesday: At Forest City (DH), 5:15

Wednesday: Martinsville, 6:30

Thursday: At Wilmington, 7:05

Friday: Forest City (DH), 5

Saturday: At Lexington County, 7:05

Monday: Tri-City, 6:30