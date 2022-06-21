Winston-Salem Dash to host Yankees' Hudson Valley team at Truist Stadium starting Tuesday night

The Winston-Salem Dash, a Chicago White Sox affiliate, will host the New York Yankees’ High-A South Atlantic League team starting Tuesday night. A preview of baseball in the Triad this week:
Winston-Salem Dash
Opponent
Hudson Valley (Yankees)
Stadium
Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem
Schedule
7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
6 p.m. Saturday
1 p.m. Sunday
Record
32-31, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green, 38-24, leads
Notable
- The Dash will return home for a game on the Fourth of July, a Monday and a normal off day, against Wilmington (Nationals) at 6:30 p.m. That series will resume July 6 and continue through July 10.
- DH Tyler Osik (.327) and LF Duke Ellis (.306) are the Dash players hitting better than .300. RF Luis Mieses leads the team with 41 RBIs, and 3B Bryan Ramos ranks first with 11 home runs.
Tickets (advance)
$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales
Parking
$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app
Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game
Information
WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287
High Point Rockers
Opponents
At Long Island (Tuesday-Thursday)
Lexington (Friday-Sunday)
Stadium
Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point
Schedule
6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
4:05 p.m. Sunday
Record
30-23, second place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 36-16, leads
Notable
- After the weekend series, the Rockers will have home games against Southern Maryland July 1-3 and Gastonia July 6-7.
- Charleston’s 12-11 victory in 10 innings over the Rockers on Sunday was the Dirty Birds’ third of the weekend in the last at-bat.
Tickets
$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online
Information
HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Opponent
Asheville (Astros)
Stadium
First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Schedule
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Noon Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
2 p.m. Sunday
Record
26-36, fifth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 43-20, leads
Notable
- The Grasshoppers will return home for a game on the Fourth of July, a Monday and a normal off day, against Greenville (Red Sox) at 6:30 p.m. That series will resume July 6 and continue through July 10.
- The Grasshoppers lost four of six against Hudson Valley (Yankees) last week, although they swept a Saturday doubleheader with shutouts.
- DH Jacob Gonzalez has hits in 25 of 31 games since a promotion from Bradenton on July 10, with 11 multi-hit games, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com. Gonzalez is 39-for-119 (.328) with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 RBIs.
Tickets
$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person
Information
GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255
More Triad baseball
HiToms
Finch Field, Thomasville
Tuesday: At Forest City (DH), 5:15
Wednesday: Martinsville, 6:30
Thursday: At Wilmington, 7:05
Friday: Forest City (DH), 5
Saturday: At Lexington County, 7:05
Monday: Tri-City, 6:30
Information: HiToms.com, 336-472-8667, info@hitoms.com