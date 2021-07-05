 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem Dash to open homestand against Hickory on Tuesday night
A preview of the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team's homestand beginning Tuesday:

Opponent

Hickory (Rangers)

Schedule

7 p.m. Tuesday

 7 p.m. Wednesday

 7 p.m. Thursday

 7 p.m. Friday

 6 p.m. Saturday

 2 p.m. Sunday

Where

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Tickets

$8 lawn, $11 outfield and $15 baselines in advance; available at wsdash.com

Notable

 The Dash is 24-30 in the High-A East League's South Division and is in sixth place of the seven teams. The Crawdads are 21-33 and are in last place.

 The Dash's Yoelqui Cespedes (.232, 4 HR, 7 RBI since making debut June 19) is scheduled to participate for the American League team in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Denver (3 p.m. EDT, MLB Network, MLB.com). Cespedes, an outfielder who has been used as a designated hitter in Winston-Salem, is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization.

 Dash team leaders: 2B Yolbert Sanchez (.296 batting average), 3B Luis Curbelo (11 HR and 31 RBI), P Taylor Varnell (four wins, 1.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP among pitchers with 30 or more IP), P Johan Dominguez (46.2 IP), P Davis Martin (54 K) .

 Pups in the Park on Thursday night; fireworks are scheduled after the Friday night game.

 The Dash's next homestand will be against Winston-Salem, beginning July 27.

