Winston-Salem Dash to open homestand against Hickory on Tuesday night

• The Dash is 24-30 in the High-A East League's South Division and is in sixth place of the seven teams. The Crawdads are 21-33 and are in last place.

• The Dash's Yoelqui Cespedes (.232, 4 HR, 7 RBI since making debut June 19) is scheduled to participate for the American League team in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Denver (3 p.m. EDT, MLB Network, MLB.com). Cespedes, an outfielder who has been used as a designated hitter in Winston-Salem, is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization.