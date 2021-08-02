Winston-Salem Dash to visit Asheville this week

STAFF REPORT
An update on the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team:
What
The Dash will be on the road this week.
Opponent
Asheville (Astros)
When
Tuesday-Saturday
Where
McCormick Field, Asheville
Notable
• The Dash, which has lost eight of its last night games, is 30-48, and the Tourists are 32-43.
• The Dash will host the Grasshoppers for six games Aug. 10-15 at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Hoppers lead the season series 11-7.
• OF Yoelqui Cespedes, the White Sox' No. 2 prospect, is hitting .264.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!