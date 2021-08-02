Winston-Salem Dash to visit Asheville this week

An update on the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team:

What

The Dash will be on the road this week.

Opponent

Asheville (Astros)

When

Tuesday-Saturday

Where

McCormick Field, Asheville

Notable

• The Dash, which has lost eight of its last night games, is 30-48, and the Tourists are 32-43.

• The Dash will host the Grasshoppers for six games Aug. 10-15 at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Hoppers lead the season series 11-7.

• OF Yoelqui Cespedes, the White Sox' No. 2 prospect, is hitting .264.