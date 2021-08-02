 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem Dash to visit Asheville this week
0 Comments

Winston-Salem Dash to visit Asheville this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dash logo web 051621

An update on the Winston-Salem Dash baseball team:

What

The Dash will be on the road this week.

Opponent

Asheville (Astros)

When

Tuesday-Saturday

Where

McCormick Field, Asheville

Notable

The Dash, which has lost eight of its last night games, is 30-48, and the Tourists are 32-43.

 The Dash will host the Grasshoppers for six games Aug. 10-15 at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Hoppers lead the season series 11-7.

 OF Yoelqui Cespedes, the White Sox' No. 2 prospect, is hitting .264.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What sports are most affected by weather?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News