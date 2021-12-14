 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem Dash turns to Brian DeAngelis as the club's next president and general manager
0 Comments
featured

Winston-Salem Dash turns to Brian DeAngelis as the club's next president and general manager

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sss

Brian DeAngelis was introduced as the Dash's president and general manager on Tuesday.

 Winston-Salem Dash Photo

The Dash will open it season next April at Truist Stadium

Any president of a minor-league baseball team must wear many hats to be successful, but Brian DeAngelis thrives when it comes to promotion.

That’s what the Winston-Salem Dash hopes that DeAngelis provides after being introduced as its next president and general manager on Tuesday. DeAngelis, 33, comes from a background of working for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, one of the most heavily attended Triple-A teams in the country.

In 2019, before the pandemic, the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate averaged 8,605 fans per game, fifth-best in minor-league baseball, just ahead of the Charlotte Knights. That season the IronPigs won the 54th Larry MacPhail Award for the top promotional campaign in minor-league baseball.

“We had a national search for our next president and general manager, and we felt like Brian fit perfectly with this organization,” said Billy Prim, the managing partner of the Dash ownership group.

It’s no secret that minor-league baseball has struggled during the pandemic, and even coming back last summer wasn’t easy. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There’s no denying, things have changed and there’s a new normal,” DeAngelis said. “It’s going to require a lot of creativity and you’ve seen that throughout the country and even this team included…. What I’ve learned in minor-league baseball is it's one of the most creative groups you will find, so we are still going to have 66 baseball games, but the way we are going to provide a show around those games is we are a live entertainment venue. ...

“We will produce a promotional schedule that is going to be exciting for different kinds of fans,” he said. “As long as its affordable and fun and families can come and have a good time, that’s what we are going to focus on in these coming years.”

DeAngelis and his wife, Erica, along with their three children and three dogs will move from Pennsylvania to Winston-Salem this month.

After being in Winston-Salem for just a few days DeAngelis says he sees plenty of similarities between Lehigh Valley and Winston-Salem. There’s a difference in clubs, however, because the Dash is a Single-A team and affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s a little bit weird, but the markets are about the same,” DeAngelis said. “I was driving around here and there’s a Moravian base at Old Salem and then we have Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and there’s a sort of a Triad up there and there is Triad here so there are so many similarities.”

As for Truist Stadium, DeAngelis loves the way it sits with the Winston-Salem skyline beyond the outfield wall.

“It’s a phenomenal facility with the club-level suites and the way it’s been sold in the past it’s not been utilized as much so that’s going to provide an opportunity back through the community,” DeAngelis said. “It’s all driven by the tickets and when we can get more people in here it will drive up sponsorships, drive the revenue up and we can give more back, and also keep the prices affordable for the everyday fan.”

John Dell: 6 sports stories that touched our hearts in 2021

Here are six stories from 2020 that cover a lot of ground in a year that was unusual because of COVID-19.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

C.J. Johnson cut ties with Dash in the fall

C.J. Johnson quietly walked away from the Winston-Salem Dash in September.

Johnson, who had been with the organization for 11 years, was the president since October 2017 but decided to explore other opportunities outside of baseball. He plans to stay with his family in Winston-Salem.

"I am very proud of all that we accomplished in my 11 years with the Winston-Salem Dash, including winning Baseball America's Freitas Award in 2018 as the top overall organization out of 60 Class A teams,” Johnson said. “I am also excited for this next chapter for the Dash. They have a talented staff in place and are poised for continued success. I have accepted a role with a local company and will continue to remain active in this great community."

Billy Prim, the managing partner of the Dash ownership group, thanked Johnson for his leadership.

“We ... wish him the very best personally and professionally,” Prim said. “We appreciate his assistance in creating a transition plan that has positioned us well to continue our positive momentum under new leadership.”

  — JOHN DELL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady fires back at Tony Romo after announcer calls him 'slow'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert