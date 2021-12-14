Winston-Salem Dash turns to Brian DeAngelis as the club's next president and general manager

“We will produce a promotional schedule that is going to be exciting for different kinds of fans,” he said. “As long as its affordable and fun and families can come and have a good time, that’s what we are going to focus on in these coming years.”

DeAngelis and his wife, Erica, along with their three children and three dogs will move from Pennsylvania to Winston-Salem this month.

After being in Winston-Salem for just a few days DeAngelis says he sees plenty of similarities between Lehigh Valley and Winston-Salem. There’s a difference in clubs, however, because the Dash is a Single-A team and affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s a little bit weird, but the markets are about the same,” DeAngelis said. “I was driving around here and there’s a Moravian base at Old Salem and then we have Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and there’s a sort of a Triad up there and there is Triad here so there are so many similarities.”

As for Truist Stadium, DeAngelis loves the way it sits with the Winston-Salem skyline beyond the outfield wall.