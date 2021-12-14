Winston-Salem Dash turns to Brian DeAngelis as the club's next president and general manager

Any president of a minor-league baseball team must wear many hats to be successful, but Brian DeAngelis thrives when it comes to promotion.
That’s what the Winston-Salem Dash hopes that DeAngelis provides after being introduced as its next president and general manager on Tuesday. DeAngelis, 33, comes from a background of working for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, one of the most heavily attended Triple-A teams in the country.
In 2019, before the pandemic, the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate averaged 8,605 fans per game, fifth-best in minor-league baseball, just ahead of the Charlotte Knights. That season the IronPigs won the 54th Larry MacPhail Award for the top promotional campaign in minor-league baseball.
“We had a national search for our next president and general manager, and we felt like Brian fit perfectly with this organization,” said Billy Prim, the managing partner of the Dash ownership group.
It’s no secret that minor-league baseball has struggled during the pandemic, and even coming back last summer wasn’t easy.
“There’s no denying, things have changed and there’s a new normal,” DeAngelis said. “It’s going to require a lot of creativity and you’ve seen that throughout the country and even this team included…. What I’ve learned in minor-league baseball is it's one of the most creative groups you will find, so we are still going to have 66 baseball games, but the way we are going to provide a show around those games is we are a live entertainment venue. ...
“We will produce a promotional schedule that is going to be exciting for different kinds of fans,” he said. “As long as its affordable and fun and families can come and have a good time, that’s what we are going to focus on in these coming years.”
DeAngelis and his wife, Erica, along with their three children and three dogs will move from Pennsylvania to Winston-Salem this month.
After being in Winston-Salem for just a few days DeAngelis says he sees plenty of similarities between Lehigh Valley and Winston-Salem. There’s a difference in clubs, however, because the Dash is a Single-A team and affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
“It’s a little bit weird, but the markets are about the same,” DeAngelis said. “I was driving around here and there’s a Moravian base at Old Salem and then we have Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and there’s a sort of a Triad up there and there is Triad here so there are so many similarities.”
As for Truist Stadium, DeAngelis loves the way it sits with the Winston-Salem skyline beyond the outfield wall.
“It’s a phenomenal facility with the club-level suites and the way it’s been sold in the past it’s not been utilized as much so that’s going to provide an opportunity back through the community,” DeAngelis said. “It’s all driven by the tickets and when we can get more people in here it will drive up sponsorships, drive the revenue up and we can give more back, and also keep the prices affordable for the everyday fan.”
