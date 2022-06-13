Winston-Salem Dash visits Bowling Green for six-game series

The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team, a Chicago White Sox affiliate, will visit Bowling Green this week. A preview of the Triad's baseball week:

Winston-Salem Dash

Opponent

At Bowling Green (Rays)

Schedule

7:35 p.m. Tuesday

1:05 p.m. Wednesday

7:35 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

2:05 p.m. Sunday

Record

30-27, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green, 34-22, leads

Notable

• The White Sox affiliate's next home series is June 21-26 against Hudson Valley (Yankees).

• The Dash took four of six games in its home series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Winston-Salem's losses were 5-4 on Thursday night and 11-10 Sunday. The Dash leads the season series 7-5.

• DH-C Tyler Osik, the Dash's leading hitter at .340, has recorded two hits in each of his last four games.

• 3B Bryan Ramos, the White Sox' No. 8 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, leads the Dash with nine home runs. RF Luis Mieses, the No. 24 prospect, is first with 41 RBIs.

• The Dash has picked up C Keegan Fish, assigned from Low-A Kannapolis and has lost C Ivan Gonzalez and 2B Luis Curbelo to Class AA Birmingham.

Information

High Point Rockers

Opponents

Long Island (Tuesday-Thursday), at Charleston (Friday-Sunday)

Schedule

6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

6:35 p.m. Friday-Saturday

5:05 p.m. Sunday

Stadium

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Record

28-18, second place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 32-14, trails

Notable

• The Rockers have lost nine straight games, including a sweep by Gastonia on Friday-Sunday that gave the Honey Hunters consecutive weekend sweeps of the Rockers.

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information

Greensboro Grasshoppers

Opponent

Hudson Valley (Yankees)

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Record

24-32, fifth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 38-18, leads

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

Notable

• The Grasshoppers will host a Father's Day Cookout at 1 p.m. Sunday. The $30 cost includes a game ticket on the Party Deck and an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, sweet tea and lemonade. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Friday. Information: GSOHoppers.com.

• The Grasshoppers lost four of six games in Winston-Salem but won the finale 11-10 Sunday. The Dash leads the season series 7-5.

• 1B Jacob Gonzalez is 35-for-99 (.354) with five home runs, five doubles and 13 RBIs since being promoted from Bradenton on May 10, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com.

• The Hoppers have won nine of their last 13 one-run games.

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

More Triad baseball

HiToms

Finch Field, Thomasville

Tuesday: Martinsville, 6:30

Thursday: Fuquay-Varina, 6:30

Friday: Forest City, 4 and 7

Saturday: At Lexington County, 7:05

Sunday: At Asheboro, 7

Carolina Disco Turkeys

Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem

Friday: Clovers, 6:30

Saturday: Owls, 6:30

Sunday: Moravians, 1