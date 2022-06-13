Winston-Salem Dash visits Bowling Green for six-game series

The Winston-Salem Dash baseball team, a Chicago White Sox affiliate, will visit Bowling Green this week. A preview of the Triad's baseball week:
Winston-Salem Dash
Opponent
At Bowling Green (Rays)
Schedule
7:35 p.m. Tuesday
1:05 p.m. Wednesday
7:35 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
2:05 p.m. Sunday
Record
30-27, fourth place in High-A South Atlantic League South Division; Bowling Green, 34-22, leads
Notable
• The White Sox affiliate's next home series is June 21-26 against Hudson Valley (Yankees).
• The Dash took four of six games in its home series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Winston-Salem's losses were 5-4 on Thursday night and 11-10 Sunday. The Dash leads the season series 7-5.
People are also reading…
• DH-C Tyler Osik, the Dash's leading hitter at .340, has recorded two hits in each of his last four games.
• 3B Bryan Ramos, the White Sox' No. 8 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, leads the Dash with nine home runs. RF Luis Mieses, the No. 24 prospect, is first with 41 RBIs.
• The Dash has picked up C Keegan Fish, assigned from Low-A Kannapolis and has lost C Ivan Gonzalez and 2B Luis Curbelo to Class AA Birmingham.
Information
WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287
High Point Rockers
Opponents
Long Island (Tuesday-Thursday), at Charleston (Friday-Sunday)
Schedule
6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday
6:35 p.m. Friday-Saturday
5:05 p.m. Sunday
Stadium
Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point
Record
28-18, second place in Atlantic League South Division; Gastonia, 32-14, trails
Notable
• The Rockers have lost nine straight games, including a sweep by Gastonia on Friday-Sunday that gave the Honey Hunters consecutive weekend sweeps of the Rockers.
Tickets
$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online
Information
HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Opponent
Hudson Valley (Yankees)
Stadium
First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Record
24-32, fifth place in High-A South Atlantic League North Division; Aberdeen (Orioles), 38-18, leads
Schedule
6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
2 p.m. Sunday
Notable
• The Grasshoppers will host a Father's Day Cookout at 1 p.m. Sunday. The $30 cost includes a game ticket on the Party Deck and an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, sweet tea and lemonade. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. Friday. Information: GSOHoppers.com.
• The Grasshoppers lost four of six games in Winston-Salem but won the finale 11-10 Sunday. The Dash leads the season series 7-5.
• 1B Jacob Gonzalez is 35-for-99 (.354) with five home runs, five doubles and 13 RBIs since being promoted from Bradenton on May 10, according to Jeff Mills of GSOHoppers.com.
• The Hoppers have won nine of their last 13 one-run games.
Tickets
$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person
Information
GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255
More Triad baseball
HiToms
Finch Field, Thomasville
Tuesday: Martinsville, 6:30
Thursday: Fuquay-Varina, 6:30
Friday: Forest City, 4 and 7
Saturday: At Lexington County, 7:05
Sunday: At Asheboro, 7
Information: HiToms.com, 336-472-8667, info@hitoms.com
Carolina Disco Turkeys
Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem
Friday: Clovers, 6:30
Saturday: Owls, 6:30
Sunday: Moravians, 1
Information: DiscoTurkeys.com