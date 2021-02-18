Winston-Salem Dash's opening day is set

The Winston-Salem Dash has a season-opening date and a schedule to go with its new league.

Now all it needs – all we need – is for the coronavirus to make way for baseball.

The Dash is scheduled to open the 2021 season at Truist Stadium against Rome on May 4, a date that would come 610 days after the Dash's most recent game and 614 days since it last played at home, against Salem on Aug. 29, 2019.

The Dash, to be managed by Ryan Newman, will continue its affiliation with the Chicago White Sox and will be in the High-A East League as part of Major League Baseball's reorganization of its minor-league system.

Other highlights of the Dash's schedule:

• The team will play 120 games, with the finale scheduled for Sept. 19 against Asheville at home.

• Series will be six games each, with Monday an off day throughout the season, to help cut down on travel expenses.