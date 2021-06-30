Winston-Salem Dash's Yoelqui Cespedes chosen for All-Star Futures Game

A look at the two minor-league baseball players in the Triad, the Winston-Salem Dash's Yoelqui Cespedes and the Greensboro Grasshoppers' Quinn Priester, who will be part of the All-Star Futures Game in July.

OF Yoelqui Cespedes

Team

Winston-Salem Dash

Age

23

Dash statistics

.216 (8-for-37), HR, 4 RBI

Notable

• Ranked as the White Sox' No. 2 prospect.

• Considered to have above-average raw power and plus-plus arm strength, accourding to MLBPipeline.com.

• Made his minor-league debut for Dash in a 4-2 win over Greensboro on June 19.

• Defected from Cuba in 2019, signed with White Sox in January.

• Younger brother of Yoenis Cespedes.