Winston-Salem designated as Runner Friendly Community by Road Runners Club of America

David Daggett, the unofficial/official announcer for the major road races in Winston-Salem, broke some news Saturday morning in the popular Mistletoe races.

Just before the start of the half marathon and the 5K he announced that Winston-Salem had won a designation as a Runner Friendly Community by the Road Runners Club of America.

It’s a big deal and a worthy accomplishment as only the second city in North Carolina, joining Salisbury, to have that designation.

Thanks to Er Ralston and the Twin City Track Club, which has more than 600 members, the city was entered in for the possible designation. The Road Runners of America has honored 67 cities throughout the country.

Ralston, a runner, director of the popular Beat the Heat 5K in the summer and president of the Twin City Track Club, said it took more than the track club to make this happen.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}