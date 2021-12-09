 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem designated as Runner Friendly Community by Road Runners Club of America
This was the 38th year of the annual half marathon, 5K and fun run

David Daggett, the unofficial/official announcer for the major road races in Winston-Salem, broke some news Saturday morning in the popular Mistletoe races.

Just before the start of the half marathon and the 5K he announced that Winston-Salem had won a designation as a Runner Friendly Community by the Road Runners Club of America.

It’s a big deal and a worthy accomplishment as only the second city in North Carolina, joining Salisbury, to have that designation. 

Thanks to Er Ralston and the Twin City Track Club, which has more than 600 members, the city was entered in for the possible designation. The Road Runners of America has honored 67 cities throughout the country.

Ralston, a runner, director of the popular Beat the Heat 5K in the summer and president of the Twin City Track Club, said it took more than the track club to make this happen.

“Since the founding of Twin City Track Club in 1977, we've worked hard to support our mission ‘To inspire and support all runners in our community,’” Ralston said in a news release. “Our 600 members celebrate this designation as recognition of our efforts and the corresponding actions by local government, local businesses and other community organizations to support runners.”

Close to 2,500 runners participated in the half marathon, 5K and fun run on Saturday morning. It was a strong showing for the 38th Mistletoe runs, which start and end just outside the William G. White Jr. Family YMCA.

Mayor Allen Joines said in a news release that cooperation from many areas is needed to hold road races throughout the year.

“The City of Winston-Salem has a wonderful relationship with our running community and supports them in various ways including coordinating our police department to assist in safely hosting numerous running events,” Joines said. “We will continue to invest in the development of greenways and stroll ways to seamlessly connect individuals to our city of arts and innovation.”

One of the benefits of holding popular races within Winston-Salem is attracting runners from other cities and states.

Visit Winston-Salem president Richard Geiger said: “We’re honored to be recognized as a runner friendly community by the Road Runners Club and consider it a great addition to our track record as a world-class sporting destination for competitors and leisure travelers alike.”

To be awarded the designation, cities must meet a set of criteria such as infrastructure, community support, government support, and additional support, such as youth programs, physical activity plans, marked pathways, and more.

Twin City Track Club

Since 1977 the Twin City Track Club has grown and now has more than 600 members. For more information on the club go www.twincitytc.org

