Winston-Salem Open announces its field for pro tennis tournament next month

There’s plenty of excitement building for the 10th edition of the Winston-Salem Open.
One of the many steps toward the Triad’s only professional tennis tournament becoming reality again is the announcement of which players are coming. It’s a day that brought a smile to Jeff Ryan, the tournament director.
“It's been a long year of waiting and planning, and waiting and being patient,” said Ryan who was hired in April of 2020 but a combination COVID-19 and a change in the schedule surrounding last year's U.S. Open cancelled the Winston-Salem Open.
The 10th edition of the tournament was put on hold, but with 100% capacity and 95% of sponsorship returning there’s a lot to look forward to Aug. 21-28 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
“A lot us in our industry have all gone through a lot, which is reacting to the protocols, reacting to COVID and all that,” Ryan said, “so it feels really great to be back in business.”
Highlighting the announcement of the field for the ATP World Tour 250 event are Lorenzo Sonego, Marin Cilic, Nick Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe and 2015 Winston-Salem Open winner Kevin Anderson.
The tournament has a 48-player field and Ryan said eight more players will be added with four coming through a qualifier and four more through wild card entries.
Songeo, 26, is the highest-ranked player who has committed and is No. 26 in the ATP Tour rankings.
“We are excited to host Lorenzo,” Ryan said. “The Italians are a dominant force in tennis today, and he is certainly one to watch.”
Cilic, the U.S. Open champion in 2014, was at one time ranked as high as No. 3 in the world and will play in Winston-Salem for the first time. Cilic, 32, is ranked No. 37 and won his 19th career title in Germany earlier this season.
The tournament will return for the first time since August of 2019 when Hubert Hurkacz beat Benoit Paire in the championship match.
Ryan says having the tournament back after nearly two years will make the 10th anniversary that much more special.
“People are definitely excited about coming back and being outdoors,” Ryan said. “Seeing professional tennis, the fans that are part of this event and have been for a decade, really understand and appreciate how wonderful it is for this community.”
The tournament and the ATP work off five-year agreements to host tournaments, and from all indications the three main sponsors – Flow Motors, Hanesbrands and Truist – are committed to the future, according to Ryan.
“There’s business to discuss, but we’re doing it and it’s been good,” Ryan said about the future of the tournament which has a total purse of just over $700,000. “We’re engaged in the conversation so I’m optimistic. Don (Flow) is a big supporter obviously and it’s a community event and Don wants it for the community.”
The vision that Flow, the Chairman and CEO at Flow Automotive Companies, has with the tournament is something that’s driven it since its inception.
“I'd love for people to understand more about exactly what Flow Motors has done for this event,” Ryan said.
Ryan said that one of the tweaks to the tournament will be keeping players at a safe distance from fans and volunteers. There are more than 700 volunteers who make the tournament run smoothly.
"We have players coming from all over and keeping the players, volunteers and media safe is paramount," Ryan said.
The Winston-Salem Open is the final regular-season summer-long U.S. Open Series and is the final tune-up before the U.S. Open.
