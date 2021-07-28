Winston-Salem Open announces its field for pro tennis tournament next month

The tournament has a 48-player field and Ryan said eight more players will be added with four coming through a qualifier and four more through wild card entries.

Songeo, 26, is the highest-ranked player who has committed and is No. 26 in the ATP Tour rankings.

“We are excited to host Lorenzo,” Ryan said. “The Italians are a dominant force in tennis today, and he is certainly one to watch.”

Cilic, the U.S. Open champion in 2014, was at one time ranked as high as No. 3 in the world and will play in Winston-Salem for the first time. Cilic, 32, is ranked No. 37 and won his 19th career title in Germany earlier this season.

The tournament will return for the first time since August of 2019 when Hubert Hurkacz beat Benoit Paire in the championship match.

Ryan says having the tournament back after nearly two years will make the 10th anniversary that much more special.

“People are definitely excited about coming back and being outdoors,” Ryan said. “Seeing professional tennis, the fans that are part of this event and have been for a decade, really understand and appreciate how wonderful it is for this community.”