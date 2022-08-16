Winston-Salem Open doubles field includes five of world's top 10 players

Five of the ATP Tour's top 10 doubles players will be part of the Winston-Salem Open's field next week.
Doubles players are ranked individually by the ATP Tour.
What you need to know:
About the Winston-Salem Open
Dates: Aug. 20-27
Site: Wake Forest Tennis Center
Tickets and information: winstonsalemopen.com
The tournament's top four seeds
1. Wesley Koolof (Netherlands)-Neal Skupski (Great Britain)
2. Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador)-Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands)
People are also reading…
3. Nikola Mektic (Croatia)-Mate Pavic (Croatia)
4. Ivan Dodig (Croatia)-Austin Krajicek (United States)
Notable ATP rankings
3. Wesley Koolhof
4. Neal Shupski
7. Marcelo Arevalo
8. Jean-Julien Rojer
10. Pate Pavic
Notable
- Shupski and Koolhof have teamed for six titles this year, including the recent National Bank Open in Montreal.
- Arevalo teamed with Matwe Middlekoop to win the 2021 Winston-Salem Open doubles title. Rojer, his playing partner, won in 2017 and 2018 with Horia Tecau.
- Matthew Ebden, who plays with John Peers, won at Wimbledon with Max Purcell.
- Mektic and Pavic have won five titles in 2022.
Tournament schedule
Saturday: Singles qualifying, 11 a.m.
Sunday: Singles and doubles first round, singles qualifying, 1 p.m.; singles and doubles first round, 7 p.m.
Monday: Singles and doubles first round, 2 p.m.; singles first and second rounds, doubles first round, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Singles second round, doubles first round, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Aug. 24: Singles third round, doubles quarterfinals, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Aug. 25: Singles quarterfinals, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Singles semifinals, doubles final, 4 p.m.
Aug. 27: Singles final, 5 p.m.