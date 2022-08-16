Winston-Salem Open doubles field includes five of world's top 10 players

Five of the ATP Tour's top 10 doubles players will be part of the Winston-Salem Open's field next week.

Doubles players are ranked individually by the ATP Tour.

What you need to know:

About the Winston-Salem Open

Dates: Aug. 20-27

Site: Wake Forest Tennis Center

Tickets and information: winstonsalemopen.com

The tournament's top four seeds

1. Wesley Koolof (Netherlands)-Neal Skupski (Great Britain)

2. Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador)-Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands)

3. Nikola Mektic (Croatia)-Mate Pavic (Croatia)

4. Ivan Dodig (Croatia)-Austin Krajicek (United States)

Notable ATP rankings

3. Wesley Koolhof

4. Neal Shupski

7. Marcelo Arevalo

8. Jean-Julien Rojer

10. Pate Pavic

Notable

Shupski and Koolhof have teamed for six titles this year, including the recent National Bank Open in Montreal.

Arevalo teamed with Matwe Middlekoop to win the 2021 Winston-Salem Open doubles title. Rojer, his playing partner, won in 2017 and 2018 with Horia Tecau.

Matthew Ebden, who plays with John Peers, won at Wimbledon with Max Purcell.

Mektic and Pavic have won five titles in 2022.

Tournament schedule

Saturday: Singles qualifying, 11 a.m.

Sunday: Singles and doubles first round, singles qualifying, 1 p.m.; singles and doubles first round, 7 p.m.

Monday: Singles and doubles first round, 2 p.m.; singles first and second rounds, doubles first round, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Singles second round, doubles first round, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Aug. 24: Singles third round, doubles quarterfinals, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Aug. 25: Singles quarterfinals, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Singles semifinals, doubles final, 4 p.m.

Aug. 27: Singles final, 5 p.m.