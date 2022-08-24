Winston-Salem Open tennis: A guide to Wednesday's top matches and a recap of Tuesday's results

An update on the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament.

Wake Forest Tennis Center

Tournament schedule

Wednesday: Singles third round, doubles quarterfinals, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday: Singles quarterfinals, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday: Singles semifinals, doubles final, 4 p.m.

Saturday: Singles final, 5 p.m.

What to watch for Wednesday

• Steve Johnson, the winningest player in Winston-Salem Open history with 17 victories, vs. Richard Gasquet, 3 p.m.

• Dominic Thiem vs. Jack Draper, 7 p.m. on Stadium Court. Draper reached the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal this month.

• 2022 Winston-Salem Open champion Ilya Ivashka vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler on Stadium Court as the second match of the evening session.

Tuesday's results

Singles round of 32

Jason Kubler (AUS) defeated Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 7-5, 6-2

Dominic Thiem (AUT) defeated Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) retiring 0-6, 4-2

Maxime Cressy (USA) defeated James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

Richard Gasquet (FRA) defeated Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 7-6, 4-6, 6-1

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) defeated John Millman (AUS) 6-4, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) defeated Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4, 6-1

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) defeated Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-4, 7-6

Ilya Ivashka (BLR) defeated Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-4, 6-2

Steve Johnson (USA) defeated Pedro Martinez (ESP)7-6, 6-2

Laslo Djere (SRB) defeated Joao Sousa (POR) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6

Doubles round of 16

Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) defeated Skander Mansouri (TUN)/Matthew Thomson (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5

Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) defeated Fabrice Martin (FRA)/Jonny O'Mara (GBR) 6-4, 1-6, 10-7

Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) defeated Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

What they're saying

• "I mean, it's a nice, nice feeling. I like to play here, and I think the conditions are good for me and I try to enjoy it and to do the same things that I was doing last year and to give at the same level." – 2021 Winston-Salem Open champion Ilya Ivashka.

• "It’s great vibes here. I actually played here, three matches here for the NCAA. So definitely a great memories playing here at Wake Forest. Definitely great memories here and it's good to have some college feeling on the tour for sure." – Maxime Cressy.