Winston-Salem Open tennis: A guide to Wednesday's top matches and a recap of Tuesday's results

An update on the ATP Tour's Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament.
Site
Wake Forest Tennis Center
Tickets and information
Tournament schedule
Wednesday: Singles third round, doubles quarterfinals, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Thursday: Singles quarterfinals, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday: Singles semifinals, doubles final, 4 p.m.
Saturday: Singles final, 5 p.m.
What to watch for Wednesday
People are also reading…
• Steve Johnson, the winningest player in Winston-Salem Open history with 17 victories, vs. Richard Gasquet, 3 p.m.
• Dominic Thiem vs. Jack Draper, 7 p.m. on Stadium Court. Draper reached the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Montreal this month.
• 2022 Winston-Salem Open champion Ilya Ivashka vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler on Stadium Court as the second match of the evening session.
Tuesday's results
Singles round of 32
Jason Kubler (AUS) defeated Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 7-5, 6-2
Dominic Thiem (AUT) defeated Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) retiring 0-6, 4-2
Maxime Cressy (USA) defeated James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3, 6-3
Richard Gasquet (FRA) defeated Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 7-6, 4-6, 6-1
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) defeated John Millman (AUS) 6-4, 6-4
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) defeated Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4, 6-1
Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) defeated Kyle Edmund (GBR) 6-4, 7-6
Ilya Ivashka (BLR) defeated Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-4, 6-2
Steve Johnson (USA) defeated Pedro Martinez (ESP)7-6, 6-2
Laslo Djere (SRB) defeated Joao Sousa (POR) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6
Doubles round of 16
Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) defeated Skander Mansouri (TUN)/Matthew Thomson (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5
Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) defeated Fabrice Martin (FRA)/Jonny O'Mara (GBR) 6-4, 1-6, 10-7
Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) defeated Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) 6-3, 6-4
What they're saying
• "I mean, it's a nice, nice feeling. I like to play here, and I think the conditions are good for me and I try to enjoy it and to do the same things that I was doing last year and to give at the same level." – 2021 Winston-Salem Open champion Ilya Ivashka.
• "It’s great vibes here. I actually played here, three matches here for the NCAA. So definitely a great memories playing here at Wake Forest. Definitely great memories here and it's good to have some college feeling on the tour for sure." – Maxime Cressy.