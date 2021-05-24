Winston-Salem Open to be played with attendance at full capacity

The Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament will welcome fans in August at 100 percent capacity at the Wake Forest Tennis Center.

The tournament, last played in August 2019, is the first in the world to be able to make such an announcement. The tournament also will offer a purse of $700,500 and is the first in the United States to announce full funding on prize money.

"We're going to be able to ride that wave of enthusiasm and the euphoria of just being open for business," said Jeff Ryan, who arrived in 2020 as tournament director. "Players are dying to get back to the normal conditions of fans in the stadium. Like anybody, they want to get back to 100 percent of their earning potential."

Qualifying is scheduled for Aug. 21, with the main draw Aug. 22-28.

Forty-eight singles players and 16 doubles teams are expected to compete in the final event of the U.S. Open Series. The U.S. Open is scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 12 in Flushing, N.Y.

Tickets, including those for individual sessions, packages, boxes and groups, will go on sale to the public this summer. Mobile ticketing, Etix, was planned for a 2020 tournament and will be in use this summer, with exceptions possible for customers having difficulty.