 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winston-Salem Open will begin Saturday with qualifying rounds at the Wake Forest tennis courts

  • 0
ddd
Winston-Salem Open Graphic

What: Winston-Salem Open

When: Aug. 20-27

Where: Wake Forest tennis courts next to Truist Field

Schedule: Saturday (qualifying starts at 11 a.m.); Sunday (more qualifying and first round starts at 7 p.m.); Monday through Friday (singles and doubles play with doubles final Friday afternoon); Saturday (singles final at 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel)

What they’re saying: “We’re extremely excited and our (ticket) sales are tracking better than last year at about 20% higher. The stadium is coming along nicely and we’re a lot further along than we were at this time last year. We’ve got about 98% of the stadium done and we’ll be finishing putting in the lower seats, which are a new addition to this year’s stadium.” – Executive director Jeff Ryan.

People are also reading…

Tickets: www.winstonsalemopen.com

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady taking time away from Buccaneers to 'deal with personal things'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert