Winston-Salem Open will begin Saturday with qualifying rounds at the Wake Forest tennis courts

Schedule: Saturday (qualifying starts at 11 a.m.); Sunday (more qualifying and first round starts at 7 p.m.); Monday through Friday (singles and doubles play with doubles final Friday afternoon); Saturday (singles final at 5 p.m. on Tennis Channel)

What they’re saying: “We’re extremely excited and our (ticket) sales are tracking better than last year at about 20% higher. The stadium is coming along nicely and we’re a lot further along than we were at this time last year. We’ve got about 98% of the stadium done and we’ll be finishing putting in the lower seats, which are a new addition to this year’s stadium.” – Executive director Jeff Ryan.