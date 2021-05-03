Winston-Salem Dash preview: Season opens Tuesday night

Scheduling

• All series are six games, and Mondays are off days. The Dash's first series is at home, meaning games May 4-9, then the Dash will play two straight road series and return for a home game April 25 against Hickory.

• Winston-Salem's final regular-season home game will on Sept. 19. The Dash's final two series will be at home, against Bowling Green (Sept. 7-12) and Asheville (Sept. 14-19).

A Triad rival

Greensboro will be in the league with Winston-Salem for the first time since the cities were in the Carolina League in 1968, and they'll meet 24 times. Their series: In Winston-Salem, June 15-20, Aug. 10-15; in Greensboro, June 1-6, July 27-Aug. 1.

About COVID-19

North Carolina is permitting 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues, although Gov. Roy Cooper could further loosen restrictions June 1. But Major League Baseball rules will determine a number of protocols that will affect spectators:

• Fans are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking, per Major League Baseball rules.

• Social distancing of 6 feet is required.