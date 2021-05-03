Winston-Salem Dash preview: Season opens Tuesday night

A preview of the Winston-Salem Dash, who will open their minor-league baseball season on Tuesday night, playing their first home game since Aug. 29, 2019.
Season opener
When
7 p.m. Tuesday (gates open 6:15 p.m.)
Opponent
Rome (Braves)
Where
Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem
Tickets
$9-15; available at wsdash.com
New in 2021
League
High-A East
Members
North Division: Aberdeen, Md. (Orioles); Brooklyn (Mets); Hudson Valley, N.Y. (Yankees); Jersey Shore, N.J. (Phillies); Wilmington, Del. (Nationals).
South Division: Asheville (Astros); Bowling Green, Ky. (Rays); Greensboro (Pirates); Greenville, S.C. (Red Sox); Hickory (Rangers); Rome, Ga. (Braves); Winston-Salem (White Sox).
Scheduling
• All series are six games, and Mondays are off days. The Dash's first series is at home, meaning games May 4-9, then the Dash will play two straight road series and return for a home game April 25 against Hickory.
• Winston-Salem's final regular-season home game will on Sept. 19. The Dash's final two series will be at home, against Bowling Green (Sept. 7-12) and Asheville (Sept. 14-19).
A Triad rival
Greensboro will be in the league with Winston-Salem for the first time since the cities were in the Carolina League in 1968, and they'll meet 24 times. Their series: In Winston-Salem, June 15-20, Aug. 10-15; in Greensboro, June 1-6, July 27-Aug. 1.
About COVID-19
North Carolina is permitting 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues, although Gov. Roy Cooper could further loosen restrictions June 1. But Major League Baseball rules will determine a number of protocols that will affect spectators:
• Fans are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking, per Major League Baseball rules.
• Social distancing of 6 feet is required.
• Fans will not permitted to watch batting practice; players will not be allowed to sign autographs.