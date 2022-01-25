Winston-Salem resident and ultramarathoner Bill Keane dies at the age of 77

The streets and sidewalks in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood and other parts of Winston-Salem are a little more empty today after the death of ultramarathoner Bill Keane.
Keane, 77, died on his daily run on Monday suffering a heart attack, according to his daughter Nea Dalton.
“He died doing what he loved,” Dalton said Tuesday.
And, boy, did Keane love to run and run some more.
He first picked up running at age 40 and never stopped. He had completed nearly 400 ultramarathons all over the world and continued to run.
Keane, who was married to his wife, Susan, for 54 years, often joked about his weekends of running.
“She knows that my race starts on Saturday and I finish on Sunday,” Keane said in 2020 about his ultramarathon habit.
Dalton said her mom enjoyed the travel that Bill's races brought. He ran them with his trademark toothpick in his mouth.
“He often would draw people in when he talked about his running and would say that’s he’s run from the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans,” Dalton said. “Then he’d pause and say I’m smarter than most because I did that in Panama where it’s a little easier to go from one ocean to the next.”
Dalton and her brother, Nigel, who is working in Germany, graduated from N.C. State. Bill was also a State graduate and worked for Western Electric and AT&T as an engineer as he and Susan raised their family in Winston-Salem.
Neighbors would wave and many would honk their car horns at Keane as he ran his daily route through their neighborhood. And they stopped to try to help him Monday, Dalton said.
“A very nice couple was there in a matter of minutes to help and a police officer arrived and they did what they could for him,” Dalton said. “He was taken to the hospital and they did everything they could but he didn’t make it.”
Dalton said she wasn’t all surprised that so many offer assistance.
“He always talked about teamwork and building a community and he was such a part of that community so he was proud,” Dalton said. “Even the doctor at the hospital knew my dad because she said he used to feed her dog biscuits on one of his many runs through Winston-Salem.”
Keane’s runs consisted of 10 to 12 miles a day, starting in Sherwood Forest area and going downtown before the return to his neighborhood. He averaged about 300 miles a month running and even more when he was training for an especially big race.
When word of Keane's started to spread, emails poured in from neighbors.
“Just completely unexpected,” wrote Robert Breakstone. “He was in such good condition… I would see him working in his yard several days a week, and he was so driven even at his age.”
Debbie Wittenberg, another neighbor, wrote: “An amazing athlete.”
Keane was a regular at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown on Summit Street and would regularly talk with Ted Goins about his running exploits.
“He was just such a kind man and he loved telling me about how many miles he would run per year,” Goins said. “I would see him a lot at the early service.... I just know I’ll miss him.”
What may have separated Keane from a lot of hard-core runners was his ability to teach others the joy of running. He often would guide beginning runners and wasn’t at all shy about giving good advice. He's shared numerous running partners throughout his many runs through the city.
And he was good at his ultramarathons ranking as one of the best in the country for his age group.
There are seven categories of races starting with the 50K then moving to the 50-miler, 100K, 100-miler, six-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour levels. As for his favorite local race, Keane had run the Twin City Track Club's Frosty 50K in January at Salem Lake 19 times.
One of his highlights came in 2015 when he finished sixth in the country for runners ages 50 and above by running 1,030 competitive miles. He was 70 at the time and was the oldest runner in the top 20.
For 35 years he ran the sidewalks and streets of Winston-Salem, maybe logging more miles than anybody ever has around these parts.
Two years ago he talked about the secret of ultramarathon running and he made a lot of sense. He loved being in those races and talking to other runners along the way.
“In ultramarathons you are always finding people to run with,” he said, “because you don’t want to do it alone.”
And the reality is that when Keane ran by himself through Winston-Salem, he was never alone because this was his community.
He literally ran Winston-Salem.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete, Dalton said, while her brother tries to return to Winston-Salem.
