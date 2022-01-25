Winston-Salem resident and ultramarathoner Bill Keane dies at the age of 77

Dalton and her brother, Nigel, who is working in Germany, graduated from N.C. State. Bill was also a State graduate and worked for Western Electric and AT&T as an engineer as he and Susan raised their family in Winston-Salem.

Neighbors would wave and many would honk their car horns at Keane as he ran his daily route through their neighborhood. And they stopped to try to help him Monday, Dalton said.

“A very nice couple was there in a matter of minutes to help and a police officer arrived and they did what they could for him,” Dalton said. “He was taken to the hospital and they did everything they could but he didn’t make it.”

Dalton said she wasn’t all surprised that so many offer assistance.

“He always talked about teamwork and building a community and he was such a part of that community so he was proud,” Dalton said. “Even the doctor at the hospital knew my dad because she said he used to feed her dog biscuits on one of his many runs through Winston-Salem.”

