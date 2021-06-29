Winston-Salem rolls past Greenville

The Winston-Salem Dash scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second on the way to a 14-5 win over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday night at Fluor Field in the first of a six-game series.

Luis Curbelo got things started for the Dash. His homer to left center, his ninth of the season, scored Yoelqui Cespedes and Yolbert Sanchez, giving the Dash a 3-0 lead.

In the second inning, after Ian Dawkins’ sacrifice fly scored Gunnar Troutwine, Cespedes doubled to left, sending Brannen and A.J. Gill home.

Travis Moniot also homered for Winston-Salem in the seventh, with Troutwine aboard. It was Moniot’s fifth homer of the season.

Winston-Salem improved to 23-26, while Greenville fell to 24-25.

On Wednesday, Winston-Salem plans to send sends Davis Martin to the mound for his 11th start. Martin pitched well in his previous start against Greenville, allowing seven hits and one earned run over five innings, striking out three. Martin has a a 4.12 ERA in 39 1/3 innings, with 50 strikeouts on the season.