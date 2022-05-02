Winston-Salem Sportsman Club announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

The Winston-Salem Sportsman Club, which sponsors the Winston-Salem/Forsyth Hall of Fame, has seven new members for its class of 2022.

Chris Kirkpatrick of the Sportsman Club said they are happy to be back with a full class of inductees after COVID-19 interrupted having a 2021 class.

“We are proud to be inducting two classes that includes thirteen of the finest athletes and two distinguished administrators who represented our city/county high schools,” Kirkpatrick said about recognizing the 2020 and this year’s classes at a banquet on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Benton Convention Center.

The club's first class was in 1983, and with the addition of this year's class there will be 312 total in the hall of fame.

The Sportsman Club also sponsors the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off, a high-school girls basketball tournament.

The 2020 class will also be recognized and they are Maiysha Bryant (Parkland), Nateja Hale (Parkland), Ricky D. Holt (Winston-Salem Prep), Erin Morrison (Parkland), Bryce Sherman (Carver) and Ebony Williams (Parkland).

Here is this year’s 37th class of seven inductees:

Tony Joyner (Carver High School)

Achievements: 1988-89 Metro 4A All-Conference; Winston-Salem Chronicle Male Athlete of the Year finalist; 1989-90 Street & Smith’s honorable mention All-America; Winston-Salem Journal All-Northwest Second Team; Averaged 14 points and four assists as a junior; 1990-91 Frank Spencer Holiday Classic All-Tournament team; Winston-Salem Journal All-Northwest First team; Averaged 17 points, six rebounds and four assists as a senior.

Beyond high school: Played basketball at Wichita State.

Delayo Dodd (Carver High School)

Achievements: Lettered in football, basketball and track; 1993-97 All North Piedmont 3-A in basketball and a two-time Frank Spencer All-Tournament team member. Frank Spencer Most Valuable player award winner and led Yellowjackets to state semifinals twice. In football was All-Conference in North Piedmont 3-A and honorable mention all-state. Ran in state track meet in the 100 meters and the 4x200 relay.

Beyond high school: Played football at East Carolina.

Dr. Cerina Buchanan Hunt (West Forsyth)

Achievements: Lettered in track and field and was nicknamed “Queen of speed.” Was West Forsyth most valuable in field and sprint four different times in her career from 2001 to 2005; Was regional championship winner in the 100 meters and 400 meters and was third in the long jump in 2004; Was on the national honor society and was a scholastic achievement award winner for having straight A’s in 2005. She is still the current school record holder in the 400 meters.

Beyond high school: Was a walk-on for track and field at North Carolina where she graduated in 2010.

Dr. Ronald Stone (Kernersville High School)

Achievements: Lettered in football, basketball and baseball from 1958-1962. He averaged 14.6 points per game in basketball in the 1960-61 season and was on the Winston-Salem Journal/Sentinel All-Northwest team. In 1961-62 he averaged 19 points per game and was on the Greensboro Daily News All-State team and played in the North Carolina Coaches East-West All-Star Game.

Beyond high school: Played basketball at Davidson.

Brandon Isaiah (Parkland High School)

Achievements: He was a two-sport star in football and basketball. He gained more than 5,300 yards in his career as a running back with 65 touchdowns and his No. 8 jersey is retired by Parkland. In basketball he averaged 11 points and seven rebounds and helped the Mustangs to a 29-1 record in 1999-2000 and was the team’s most outstanding defensive player. He is in the Parkland Hall of Fame.

Beyond high school: Played football at Virginia and is a head football coach in high school in Charlottesville, Va.

Geno Segars (East Forsyth High School)

Achievements: Lettered in football and wrestling. He was the 198-pound state champion in wrestling in 1983-84 and also made All-State. In his senior season he went 28-0 on the mat and for his high-school career was 52-2 and was a two-time state champion. He was a two-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines and was Central Piedmont 4-A All-Conference and played in the East-West All-Star Football Game in 1984. He in the East Forsyth Hall of Fame.

Beyond high school: Played football at Western Carolina and also played professional rugby before becoming an actor.

Brad Craddock (Principal at Glenn)

Achievements: Since arriving at Glenn High School the school has won seven conference championships starting with baseball in 2011 and it also includes a wrestling championship in 2020. Before coming to Glenn he has a teacher, coach and an assistant principal. He taught school at Atkins Middle School and was an assistant principal at Carver. He was also the principal of the school of technology at Atkins from 2005-09 before coming to Glenn in 2009.

Awards: He was the 2016-17 Principal of the Year in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. He also was elected to serve on the NCHSAA Board of Directors the last six years.

