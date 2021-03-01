Winston-Salem Thunderbirds will spend shortened hockey season playing all away games

Nicholas Modica will start in goal after playing four games last season (2-0 record).

Steve MacIntyre, a former NHL player, and Jay Kenney are full-time firefighters, so Niec is not sure when they would be available to take the long road trips.

“Jay might be able to play in six games or so, but we just have to wait and see,” Niec said.

Before last season was canceled in March, the league had suspended Niec for eight games for his role in a 35-penalty brawl with the Columbus River Dragons. Niec and River Dragons coach Jerome Bechard ended up on the ice, and both benches cleared with six minutes left in the game. Niec will likely have to serve the suspension in the 2021-22 season.

“Another advantage the other three teams have is they’ve played some games already and we haven’t, so the boys will have to learn on the fly,” Niec said. "We'll be living on the team bus for the most part, but at least we'll be playing."

Thunderbirds majority owner Barry Soskin said in a statement on the team’s website that playing all games on the road isn’t ideal but at least gives Thunderbirds fans something to watch.

“We had an opportunity to do right by our fans and our partners to be able to play a season this year,” Soskin said.