Winston-Salem to get team in bull riding league; Richard Childress will own Carolina Chaos

WINSTON-SALEM – Joel Coliseum will host team bull riding competition when the Carolina Chaos, owned by NASCAR’s Richard Childress Racing, makes its debut beginning in June.

Austin Dillon, a grandson of Childress and a NASCAR Cup Series driver, will be the franchise’s general manager.

The Professional Bull Riders Team Series will have seven other entries, in Fort Worth, Texas; Glendale, Ariz.; Austin, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; Ridgedale, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Oklahoma City. All events will air on either CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports or Pluto TV.

“I’ve always had an interest in the business side of sports, so I’m thrilled to get a chance at being the general manager of a PBR team alongside my grandfather,” Dillon said in a news release. “I grew up watching bull riders with my grandfather, so it’s special to be able to share this interest with him in our home state of North Carolina.”

A team playoff Nov. 4-6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will end the season.

Childress’ team is based near Welcome, and he lives nearby in Davidson County. Dillon is a Welcome native and a Thomasville resident.