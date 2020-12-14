Winston-Salem to host three days of cycling in September

WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem is one of nine cities across the United States that have been selected to play host to America’s national criterium series, USA CRITS.

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, previously announcing a move to the fall, will host three days of criterium racing in a new format Sept. 24-26. Friday will play host to the USA CRITS Finals with the season jerseys and #D1 HelloFresh Team Competitions, Saturday's competition will be the International Crit Challenge, with select international teams racing against America’s best, and Sunday will feature an open-registration pro race.