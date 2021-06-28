Winston-Salem's Craig Engels finishes fourth in bid to make U.S. Olympic track and field team

Heartbreak again.
Winston-Salem's Craig Engels apparently will have to wait to become an Olympian.
The Reagan High School graduate, 27, finished fourth in the 1,500 meters on Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. The top three runners advance to the Tokyo Games July 21-Aug. 8.
Engels finished in three minutes and 36.69 seconds. Cole Hocker, a freshman at the University of Oregon, won the race in 3:35.28, and although he still has not met the Olympic standard (3:35), his world ranking could qualify him. 2016 gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz (3:35.34) took second, Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse (3:36.19) was third, and both runners have the standard.
Engels, the 2019 U.S. outdoor champion, went into the Olympic trials with the 2021 outdoor season's best time for U.S. runners, 3:33.64, which was 17th-best in the world. He is listed at No. 12 in World Athletics' rankings, also best among U.S. runners, with Hocker at No. 42.
The world ranking is an average of an athlete's five best performances during the qualifying period for the Olympics, with results weighted by the event's stature.
"I think my world rank is good enough to lock me in," Hocker said after being asked whether he would race again to meet the Olympic standard. "What I was told was if I place top three at trials, let alone win it, then that would be enough to secure my world ranking within the top 45, which I think is the number that is equivalent to that standard."
Engels, running as a collegian at Mississippi in 2016, finished fourth in the 800 final at the trials, missing the Olympic team by one position in that event, and fifth in the 1,500 meters.
.@cole_hocker battles it out with @MattCentrowitz to win the men’s 1500m final!@usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/7StRV4Q0yM— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 28, 2021
Engels was in eighth place with about 200 meters to go Sunday night and was forced to try to gain ground in the second lane of the final curve. Engels moved up to fourth place, but Nuguse sprinted away from him in the final 50 meters.
The Sunday afternoon schedule at the trials was delayed for five hours because of the excessive heat in Eugene. The temperature reached its forecast high of 111 degrees in the hour that Engels had been scheduled to be on the track. By the time the 1,500 went off, about 9:40 p.m. Eugene time, temperatures had dipped to 93 degrees.