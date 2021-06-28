Winston-Salem's Craig Engels finishes fourth in bid to make U.S. Olympic track and field team

Heartbreak again.

Winston-Salem's Craig Engels apparently will have to wait to become an Olympian.

The Reagan High School graduate, 27, finished fourth in the 1,500 meters on Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. The top three runners advance to the Tokyo Games July 21-Aug. 8.

Engels finished in three minutes and 36.69 seconds. Cole Hocker, a freshman at the University of Oregon, won the race in 3:35.28, and although he still has not met the Olympic standard (3:35), his world ranking could qualify him. 2016 gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz (3:35.34) took second, Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse (3:36.19) was third, and both runners have the standard.

Engels, the 2019 U.S. outdoor champion, went into the Olympic trials with the 2021 outdoor season's best time for U.S. runners, 3:33.64, which was 17th-best in the world. He is listed at No. 12 in World Athletics' rankings, also best among U.S. runners, with Hocker at No. 42.

The world ranking is an average of an athlete's five best performances during the qualifying period for the Olympics, with results weighted by the event's stature.