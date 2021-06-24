 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem's Craig Engels moves into 1,500 meters semifinals at U.S. Olympic track and field trials
Camel City Elite Invitational (copy)

Fans cheer on Craig Engels at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem in February 2020.

 Walt Unks/Journal

An update on Craig Engels at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore.

What happened

Winston-Salem native Craig Engels, a Reagan High School graduate, advanced to the semifinals of the 1,500 meters.

The top six runners in each of three heats plus the next six fastest runners from the first round moved on. The best 1,500 runners were trying to advance on position, so times in the heat races are slower than can be expected in the final.

Engels' time

3:40.03, third place in second heat, ninth-fastest overall (fastest, Sam Prakel, 3:39.02)

What's next?

Semifinals, 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday (NBC Sports, Peacock). The top five in each semifinal heat and next two fastest runners will race in the final Sunday.

