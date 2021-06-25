 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem's Craig Engels storms into 1,500 final at U.S. Olympic track and field trials
breaking

Winston-Salem's Craig Engels storms into 1,500 final at U.S. Olympic track and field trials

US Track Trials Athletics

Craig Engels, the Winston-Salem native, winning the first semifinal of the 1,500 meters.

 Ashley Landis, Associated Press

An update on Craig Engels at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

What happened

The Winston-Salem native and Reagan High School graduate moved into the final of the 1,500 meters. Engels, in the first heat, found himself boxed into the middle of the pack midway but squeezed past Eric Holt and into the second lane with about 80 meters to go. He sprinted away to win the heat.

The top five in each semifinal heat and next two fastest runners advanced.

Engels’ time

3:38:56, fastest in either heat

What’s next?

Final, 7:40 p.m. EDT Sunday (WXII). The top three finishers will earn berths on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics.

What he's saying

"Shoot I don’t know. I just went for the win and got it. ... I felt good about my position coming off the last turn. ... Felt more comfortable than all out. Don’t treat it like you have a final. Pretend it’s your only goal to make it to the final." – Engels on his race strategy.

"Learned to keep it fun. Have to remember how to keep it fun. I feel so much more stressed now. I didn’t know pro running was possible. Now it’s my job and my livelihood depends on it." – Engels on the difference between these trials and the 2016 trials, when he just missed making the Olympic team.

"I just want to talk to people. I miss seeing the media in person." – Engels on the media.

"Want to see it? Just kidding." – Engels on the tattoo on his posterior.

