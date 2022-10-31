 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem's David Daggett pulls off rare double competing in two Ironman championships in the same month

Winston-Salem’s David Daggett pulled off the rare doubleheader in distance triathlons competing in both the World Ironman Championship and the Hawaii Ironman in a span of about three weeks.

David Daggett after he finished the World Championship Ironman in Utah this past weekend.

Daggett, 62, finished the World Ironman Championship this past weekend in the St. George, Utah. He finished the race that had a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1 mile run in five hours and 56 minutes. He was first in his age group in the Ironman Executive Challenge.

In Hawaii, where he completed in that Ironman for the ninth time, he completed the 2.4 mile swim, the 112-mile bike and the 26.2 mile run.

This was the first time he attempted to do both races in the same month.

