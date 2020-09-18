Winston-Salem's Sophie Faircloth scores first goal for Wake Forest in loss at North Carolina

Updates at 9:18 a.m. to correct that Faircloth's goal is her first in college and that game was not her debut:
A memorable moment for a family that has made memories at Wake Forest.
Sophie Faircloth, a third-generation member of the Demon Deacons' sports family and a Winston-Salem native, scored her first college soccer goal in a 4-1 loss to North Carolina on Thursday night in Chapel Hill.
Faircloth sent a corner kick into the net in the 35th minute, cutting Carolina's lead to 2-1 on a rainy night at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill. Faircloth started for Wake in her college debut against Duke on Sept. 10.
Faircloth scored 45 goals and contributed 16 assists during her career at Reagan High School. Her older sister, Spencer, is a junior on Wake Forest's cross country and track and field teams, and her father, Barry, is a graduate and a senior associate athletics director at Wake. Sophie's grandfather, Bill, is a former football player and former assistant football coach for the Deacons.
“She is a monster on free kicks, scoring often and putting the ball in really dangerous areas,” Wake Forest coach Tony da Luz said of Faircloth in the spring.
Guess who scored her first college career goal tonight at UNC! From Soccer Camp to the big time! pic.twitter.com/pHdhfykVvn— tony daluz (@tonydaluz61) September 18, 2020
Carolina played for the national championship last season, losing to Stanford, and is the preseason favorite in the ACC. Wake Forest was picked ninth of the 13 teams.
"It was a tough challenge for our kids tonight with the last minute time change and bad weather, but we improved collectively despite the result," da Luz told GoDeacs.com Thursday night. "Our young players continue to impress. We need to build on this in order to beat Duke on Sunday, and we're grateful to be competing."
Wake Forest lost 4-3 in overtime to Duke in its season opener and will face the Blue Devils again at 5 p.m. Sunday (ACC) in Durham.