Winter sports all-conference teams
Will be updated as conferences release their teams.

METRO 4-A

Boys basketball

Grimsley: Tyler Albright, Alex Taylor, Jordan Wall, Jayden Watlington, Zacch Wiggins.

Northern Guilford: Manny Elliott, Jackson Helms, Nolan Hodge, Chris Mitchell.

Northwest Guilford: Connor Ballou, Jaylen Cross.

Page: Jerron Blackwell, Josh Scovens.

Ragsdale: Aaron Fant, Kobe Parker, Jah Saigo, Andrew Siler.

Southeast Guilford: Chris Higgins.

Southwest Guilford: Amarya Huggins.

Western Guilford: L.J. Murphy.

Player of the year: Nolan Hodge (Northern Guilford).

Defensive player of the year: Tyler Albright (Grimsley).

Coach of the year: Darren Corbett (Grimsley).

Girls basketball

Grimsley: Nadia VonReichbauer.

Northern Guilford: Christina DeLisa, Jasmine Harris, Jadyn Newsome, Laurel Zlotkowski.

Northwest Guilford: Maslyn Mosbacher, Madison Young, Bel Varadi.

Page: Anna Schmedes, Hattie Sloyan, Candice Williams.

Ragsdale: Christian Atwater, Victoria Boddie, Mya Patrick.

Southeast Guilford: Mykensie Harris, Sydney Roberts.

Southwest Guilford: Jocelyn Foust, Ally Guglielmo, Courtney Taylor.

Western Guilford: Kylie Torrence.

Player of the year: Sydney Roberts (Southeast Guilford).

Defensive player of the year: Christina DeLisa (Northern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Kim Furlough (Northern Guilford).

Wrestling

Northern Guilford: Cohen Bean, Garrett Benfield, Darius Evans, Roman Garofala, Louden Peters.

Northwest Guilford: Donorris Abbew, Will Gibson, Andrew Harger, Eli Pendergrass, Drew Pepin, Dylan Pepin, Cole Price, Kyle Pruden, Colin Queen.

Page: Christian Brown, Omar Soliman, Jacob Woodburn.

Ragsdale: Jayson Davis, Bradley Yokum.

Southeast Guilford: 

Southwest Guilford: Donovan Edwards, David Miller.

Wrestler of the year (lower weights): Jacob Woodburn (Page).

Wrestler of the year (upper weights): Alex McCalop (Southeast Guilford).

Coach of the year: Ron Bare (Northwest Guilford). 

MID-STATE 3-A

Boys basketball

Atkins: Jacari Brim, Antoine Jones, Cameron McDonald.

Dudley: Cam Flippen, Spencer Hairston, Tre McNeil.

Eastern Guilford: Jaden Dodd, Mykell Lawson.

High Point Central: Tre Hill.

Northeast Guilford: Amari Tate.

Rockingham County: Luke Smith.

Smith: Braylon Collins, Markquan Gilbert, Richard Goods, NayShaun Hale, Xavier Partee.

Southern Guilford: Jamias Ferere, Jucquarie Love.

Player of the year: Spencer Hairston (Dudley).

Most outstanding player: Markquan Gilbert (Smith).

Coach of the year: Derrick Partee (Smith).

Girls basketball

Atkins: Aaryn Gabriel, Amy Pedroza, Layla Tillery.

Dudley: Makayla Carney, Kimora Haith.

Eastern Guilford: Taylor Branch, Kayla Reynolds.

High Point Central: Khalayah Cochran.

Northeast Guilford: Kelcey Barrow, Tayana Jean-Joseph.

Rockingham County: Skyler Fowler, Addison Gregson, Juana Rojas.

Smith: Zoe Davis, Azahreaya Drayton-Gill, Azaria Scott, Morgan Smith.

Southern Guilford: Aaliyah Griffith.

Players of the year: Zoe Davis, Azahreaya Drayton-Gill (Smith).

Coach of the year: Jesse Wall (Rockingham County).

Wrestling

Atkins: Alfredo Bianco, Jose Diaz, Kelvin Espinoza.

Dudley: Shawn Bass, Aiden Rodriguez.

Eastern Guilford: Marcus Bynum, Jeremiah Chapman, Salif Conneh, Kelvin Daniels, Devin Ellis, Omari Figueroa, Nasir Grant, William Hoo Chocoj, Solomon Howell, DeShawn Hunter, Adam Salazar, Karin Sein.

High Point Central: Semaj Booker, Jordan Hall, Savion Harris, Roman Laing, Matt Wolf.

Northeast Guilford: Tyshaun Randleman.

Rockingham County: Adrian Aguilar, Quinton Whaley, Owen Wilson.

Southern Guilford: Stephen Cotton, Bruce Dudley, Jamier Ferere, Daniel Graham, Jacob Spurgeon.

Most outstanding wrestler (lower weights): Daniel Graham (Southern Guilford).

Most outstanding wrestler (higher weights): Jamier Ferere (Southern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Maurice Atwood (Eastern Guilford).

MID-STATE 2-A

Area athletes

Boys basketball

Andrews: Woodrow Jackson, Corey Pate.

McMichael: Matthew Wright.

Morehead: Hayden Friese, Lucas Lynn, Makel Smith.

North Forsyth: Justin Covington.

Reidsville: Amari Badgett, Cam Peoples.

Walkertown: Bryce Baker, Jeremiah Scales, Jaylen Wilkerson.

Honorable mention: Keyshawn Dunthrob (Andrews); Jayden Moore (McMichael); Landon Carter (Morehead); Nasir Graham, Jamari Hauser, Jerrod Samuels (North Forsyth); Keyshob Allen, Jammarion Blair, Landon Denny, Que'shyne Flippen, Al Lee, Eric Neal (Reidsville); Zakhi Mitchell, Landon Venable (Walkertown).

Player of the year: Makel Smith (Morehead).

Coach of the year: Richard Daniels (Walkertown).

Sportsmanship award: McMichael.

Girls basketball

Andrews: Alex Belton, Ashley Bowman, Anaya Cureton, Sanai Johnson.

McMichael: Faith Robertson, Chaya Tatum.

Morehead: Caitlyn Fontaine.

North Forsyth: Trinity Dempsey.

Reidsville: Kiera Perkins, Gracious Wise.

Walkertown: Shariya Bailey.

Honorable mention: Jayda Butler, Jurnee Flowers, Zaria Scott (Andrews); Rachel Horton, Lia Jones-Spencer (McMichael); Megan Booker, Kaleh Dillard, Jazaria Samolu, Alicia Wall (Morehead); Jy'Lyia Mizell, Niema Sides (North Forsyth); Heaven Perkins (Reidsville); Journie Barr (Walkertown).

Coach of the year: John Shearin (Andrews).

Sportsmanship award: McMichael, Morehead, Walkertown.

Boys indoor track and field

Andrews: Brendon Miller, Benedict Snyder.

North Forsyth: Kamari Carter, Jacob Patterson, Joseph Terry, Victor Wingate.

Walkertown: Chris McCorkle, Jerimiah McIntyre, Randy Oliva, Greg Potter, Ryan Thornton-Johnson, Conner Vanchure.

Girls indoor track and field

Andrews: Jayla Volley.

Walkertown: Alia Bowles, Madison Minga Perry, Mariah Perry, Kyah Newton Roseboro, Quinyla Ross.

Runner of the year: Mariah Perry (Walkertown).

Coach of the year: Mike Smith (Walkertown).

Boys swimming

McMichael: Jake Allred, Matthew Bedard, Garrett Heath, Jake Lathrop, Tucker Neal, Jacob Swisher.

Morehead: Zach Barton, Colby Garrett, Braden Richardson, Lamin Saidy, Omar Saidy, Ian Walker.

Reidsville: Dylan Law.

Coach of the year: Maggie Jones (McMichael).

Sportsmanship award: Reidsville.

Girls swimming

McMichael: Sophia Pirrwitz.

Morehead: Mallory Combs, Makayla Hairston, Hannah Moore, Megan Rosas-Wuotto, Kennedy Smith, McKenna Super.

Swimmer of the year: Kennedy Smith (Morehead).

Coach of the year: William Bradshaw (Reidsville)

Sportsmanship award: Reidsville.

Wrestling

Andrews: Marcel Bailey.

McMichael: Hayden Meeks, Eddie Robles.

Morehead: Colin Baumann, Ephram Biggs, Allen Cohen, Jonathan Dyson, Mekhi Hairston, Cole Prichard, Seth Stratton, Jorden Talley, Jared Thomas, Ayden White.

North Forsyth: Myquan Royster.

Reidsville: Diaren Broadnax, Lamar Carter, David Diaz, Rayshun James, Nhycer Kelly, Julius Miller, Alex Murphy, Nick Wilson.

Walkertown: Lucas Arce, Anthony Brannon, Chris McCorkle, Brayden Millner, J'Lynn Sheff.

Coach of the year: Paul Biggs (Morehead).

Sportsmanship award: Andrews.

PTAC

Boys basketball

Caldwell: J3 Swindell.

Calvary Day: Jaydin Spillman.

Forsyth Country Day: Iverson King, Brandon Morgan, Draven Pilson, Q Williams.

Greensboro Day: C.J. Collins, Nik Graves, Jackson Noble, Jaydon Young, Mike Zanoni.

High Point Christian: Darius Kane, Thomas McIntosh, Isaiah Sanders.

Westchester: Griffin Powell.

Players of the year: Nik Graves, Jaydon Young (Greensboro Day).

Girls basketball

Caldwell: Ella Hedman, Taylor Riffey, McKinley Tate.

Forsyth Country Day: Kyndall Ellison, Jianna Holmes, Emily Kusnic.

Greensboro Day: Sam Collins, Kate Jones, A'Shuana Robinson.

High Point Christian: Nadiya Hairston, Kennedy Powell, Ashley Limbacher, Angel Walker.

Players of the year: Jianna Holmes (Forsyth Country Day), Kennedy Powell (High Point Christian).

Coach of the year: Brittany Drew (High Point Christian).

NCISAA ALL-STATE

Boys basketball

Class 4-A

Greensboro Day: Nik Graves, Jaydon Young, Mike Zanoni.

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: Brandon Morgan.

High Point Christian: Darius Kane, Isaiah Sanders.

Girls basketball

Class 4-A

Wesleyan: Lily Pereira, Lilly McRae.

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: Kyndall Ellison, Jianna Holmes.

High Point Christian: Nadiya Hairston, Kennedy Powell.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Ella Hedman, McKinley Tate.

 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

