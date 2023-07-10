Chuck Wall took the lead this season in wins at Bowman Gray Stadium by securing his fifth victory late on Saturday night in the Stadium Stock Division.

Wall leads all the drivers among the four divisions in victories so far with six weeks to go in the season.

Also winning the other 15-lap Stadium Stock race was Kenny Dixon of Pfafftown. Dixon was declared the winner after Ryan Flores failed the post-race technical inspection. Because Flores was disqualified it was Dixon who moved up from second place to win his first race of the season.

Flores was one of two disqualifications on Saturday night. Zack Staley, who won the Street Stock race after being suspended for the two previous weeks of racing, elected to not go to the post-race inspection and was disqualified.

Every driver who wins goes to Victory Lane for a short interview with public address announcer Randy Pulliam. Then shortly after that they are required to get their winning car weighed and inspected by NASCAR officails.

In the case of Staley he decided to skip the inspection and drove his car right to his pit area.

The points’ races continue to be tight as the season heads into the home stretch.

The Modified Division has all the heavy hitters vying for the championship with Burt Myers, Tim Brown and Chris Fleming battling it out. Fleming, who won the 100 lapper on Saturday, turns 60 on Wednesday and is looking for his first championship. Myers has 10 titles and Brown has 12 titles including the last two.

This Saturday will be the Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction. The night of destruction will be about a monster truck car crushing exhibition as well as a demolition derby.

There will be twin Modified 25-lap races and two 20-lap Sportsman Division races along with a 20-lap Street Stock race and either one or two 15-lap Stadium Stock race.